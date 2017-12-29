Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

No way to run a business

Trump: Post Office is dumb for giving Amazon such generous delivery rates



It’s not as if the U.S. Postal Service is anyone’s model of efficiency or business wisdom, but they are in the business of competing with FedEx and UPS for delivery contracts. And they landed a big one last year when Amazon awarded the USPS its primary fulfillment contract. When you started noticing the strange phenomenon of the mailman showing up on Sunday and wondered if the moon would soon be turning to blood, that’s all it was.

Amazon needs its packages delivered seven days a week, and in order to get the contract, the USPS had to agree to do just that. Now, if you’re going after a piece of business, you do what you have to do to get it. But as the author of The Art of the Deal knows as well as anyone, you can’t be willing to just do anything at all to get a deal. You don’t promise more than you can deliver, and you don’t undercut yourself on price to the point where getting the business will either cause you to lose money, or take up so much of your time and resources for such little return that you’re hampered in your ability to make money elsewhere. Is that what the USPS did to get the Amazon deal? Someone certainly seems to think so: Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017 So is this true? It appears it is. Back in July, a money management professional named Josh Sandbulte (who unsurprisingly owns FedEx stock) wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the terms of the USPS/Amazon deal are extremely favorable to Amazon:

Like many close observers of the shipping business, I know a secret about the federal government’s relationship with Amazon: The U.S. Postal Service delivers the company’s boxes well below its own costs. Like an accelerant added to a fire, this subsidy is speeding up the collapse of traditional retailers in the U.S. and providing an unfair advantage for Amazon. This arrangement is an underappreciated accident of history. The post office has long had a legal monopoly to deliver first-class mail, or nonurgent letters. The exclusivity comes with a universal-service obligation—to provide for all Americans at uniform price and quality. This communication service helps knit this vast country together, and it’s the why the Postal Service exists. In 2001 the quantity of first-class mail in the U.S. began to decline thanks to the internet. Today it is down 40% from its peak levels, according to Postal Service data. But though there are fewer letters to put into each mailbox, the Postal Service still visits 150 millionresidences and businesses daily. With less traditional mail to deliver, the service has filled its spare capacity by delivering more boxes. Other companies, such as UPS and FedEx , compete with the Postal Service to deliver packages. Lawmakers, to their credit, wanted a level playing field between the post office and its private competitors. The 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act made it illegal for the Postal Service to price parcel delivery below its cost. But with a networked business using shared buildings and employees, calculating cost can be devilishly subjective. When our postal worker delivers 10 letters and one box to our home, how should we allocate the cost of her time, her truck, and the sorting network and systems that support her? What if the letter-to-box ratio changes? In 2007 the Postal Service and its regulator determined that, at a minimum, 5.5% of the agency’s fixed costs must be allocated to packages and similar products. A decade later, around 25% of its revenue comes from packages, but their share of fixed costs has not kept pace. First-class mail effectively subsidizes the national network, and the packages get a free ride. An April analysis from Citigroup estimates that if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver. It is as if every Amazon box comes with a dollar or two stapled to the packing slip—a gift card from Uncle Sam.

Continued below... There may, however, be a defense of this as a business strategy on the part of the USPS, and it’s embedded in Sandbulte’s piece. Because the postal service basically visits every residence every day anyway, it’s not adding gas or other transport costs by delivering Amazon packages. If anything, it’s using Amazon to fill more of the existing capacity that’s otherwise going wanting. It’s the old truckload vs. less-than-truckload proposition that the trucking industry knows well. If your truck leaves filled to capacity with cargo, you’re going to make more money on the trip than if it’s half full. But if you have to wait until you have enough cargo to fill the truck, you might be sitting in the dock for awhile and people want their packages now. The Post Office is coming to your house every day whether the truck is full or not, and the Amazon deal helps get the trucks closer to capacity. That’s why the USPS was probably able to offer Amazon lower rates than FedEx or UPS. But that doesn’t mean Trump is necessarily wrong. Delivering packages at a deep discount just because you have to fill your trucks is better than bleeding cash making way-less-than-truckload deliveries on a daily basis, but it’s a move that’s made out of weakness, not strength. If the Postal Service’s business model was a sound one, it could charge top dollar for its deliveries, and could afford to walk away from the deal if Amazon tried to drive them down too far on price. As it is, it has to do whatever it can to fill those trucks, and I’m sure both sides knew that put Amazon in the driver’s seat in negotiations for this deal. Could the USPS have demanded a higher rate and gotten it? Trump certainly seems to think so, and I’m sure he believes that if he’d been negotiating the deal, he would have gotten it.

