Trump rips China after report indicates it’s been caught allowing illegal sales of oil to North Kore

If anyone is surprised that the fascist communists in China are illegally supporting the fascist communists in North Korea, I have some lovely, rolling, Florida swamp land I’d like to sell them. Honestly, the fact that we can’t trust China is just about the least shocking bit of news you’re likely to read this week.

North Korea was barred in September by the United Nations Security Council from importing natural gas and had its crude oil imports capped in response to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear missile program.

Satellite images released by the U.S. Department of Treasury appeared to show vessels from both countries illegally trading oil in the West Sea, The Chosun Ilbo reported Tuesday, citing South Korean government sources.

U.S. spy satellites reportedly captured photos of Chinese ships illegally selling oil to North Korean boats some 30 times since October.

Chinese leaders are, of course, denying that they have a hand in any of this, saying:

“As a principle, China has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.”

...And no sane person should believe them. Whether they’re actively participating in the trade, or turning a blind eye to it, you can bet they’re involved.

Like I said, that’s hardly stunning. Beijing has a long, long, history with this sort of double-dealing. The official books may show them in compliance with international regulations - or even acting as a force for their implementation - but a lot goes on that’s never reported.

This morning, President Trump took to his favorite social media platform and ripped the Chi-coms.

Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017



Considering the fact that Trump has taken to praising Chinese President Xi Jinping lately, this is something of a black eye for him. So far, there’s no indication what actions - if any - the Trump administration will take.