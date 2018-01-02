Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

I'm not sure how much more you need

Trump rips into Huma, Hillary and Comey over latest email releases - says ‘deep state DOJ must act’

We heard Hillary lie about her secret server. We listened to her tall tales of wedding plans, yoga classes, and her cautious handling of classified material. We’ve heard Huma and Carlos Danger offer weak stories about their laptop. We’ve heard James Comey outline blatantly criminal activity, before dismissing it as un-indictable “carelessness.” Now, with recent revelations about the content of Huma Abedin’s Yahoo email account, it’s become even more obvious. The endless parade of lies has been exposed as a massive attempt to conceal varying levels of illegal activity. So, again, I’m not sure how much more you need before someone, somewhere, is finally prosecuted for this rampant disregard for national security and federal regulation. Apparently, I’m not alone. President Trump seems to have been wondering the same thing this morning on Twitter. Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Kristian Saucier and the submarine pictures If you’ve forgotten about the story of Kristian Saucier and the submarine pictures, allow us to refresh your memory. Here’s the report from the Guardian: A US Navy sailor was sentenced on Friday to a year in prison for taking photos of classified areas inside a nuclear attack submarine while it was in port in Connecticut. Kristian Saucier, of Arlington, Vermont, appeared in federal court in Bridgeport, where a judge also ordered him to serve six months of home confinement with electronic monitoring during a three-year period of supervised release after the prison time. He pleaded guilty in May to unauthorized detention of defense information and had faced five to six years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines. Saucier admitted to taking six photos of classified areas inside the USS Alexandria in 2009 when it was in Groton and he was a 22-year-old machinist mate on the submarine. The photos showed the nuclear reactor compartment, the auxiliary steam propulsion panel and the maneuvering compartment, prosecutors said. Saucier took the photos knowing they were classified, but did so only to be able to show his family and future children what he did while he was in the Navy, his lawyers said.

Progressives are freaking out about this latest tweet In other words, Saucier took six photos so he could show his children what he did while he was in the Navy. He never disseminated them or exposed them in any way, but they did contain classified imagery. He was sentenced to a year in jail and various post-release punishments. Whether you think that’s overly-harsh or completely proper isn’t really the issue. Trump’s point is that it’s virtually impossible to claim that Clinton and Abedin aren’t guilty of far worse offenses - and James Comey let them off the hook because of “carelessness” and a weird claim that no sane prosecutor would pursue the case. Progressives are freaking out about this latest tweet, but I’ve yet to hear any of them offer a cogent explanation of why Trump is wrong. Why did a young sailor go to prison for six uncirculated photos, while Hillary and Huma were given a free pass on years of exposing classified materials and passwords to foreign powers?

