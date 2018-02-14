Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

That wee-wee you were born with makes you a boy, like it or not

Trump White House: No more threatening federal funds recipients over transgender bathrooms



We often talked about this during the Obama years. One of the reasons the left is so determined to expand the scope of the federal government is that it gives them a pretext to dictate the behaviors of those who receive federal funds.



You want federal money? Then you’ll pay your employees what we say. You’ll refrain from political activity we don’t like. You will not discriminate, and discrimination is whatever we say it is.

The transgender bathroom harassment is over The Obama Administration was legendary for its issuance of “guidance” letters that told anyone receiving federal funds what they would be required to do to continue receiving them. And that could be just about anything. If Obama wanted you to do it, and you wanted to keep the checks coming from Washington, you would do it. Never was this more brazen than the “guidance” letter issued on the matter of transgender bathrooms - a declaration so clearly unconstitutional that 21 states filed suit against it in federal court. We speculated at the time that if Obama got smacked down - which he did - he might just ignore the ruling and find another way to apply the screws on the issue. The best solution to such a problem, of course, is an election in which to voters learn their lesson and choose a new president who won’t do such things. On November 8, 2016, the voters did their part. And now the Trump Administration has rewarded the voters’ good judgment. The transgender bathroom harassment is over: The U.S. Department of Education will no longer investigate civil rights complaints from transgender students prohibited from using the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity, a spokesperson at the department confirmed to NBC News on Tuesday. The development constitutes a reversal of the Obama-era guidance on the issue and is another blow to the transgender community from the Trump administration. In May 2016, former President Barack Obama instructed public schools that they must allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity. The guidance was issued as an interpretation of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits sex discrimination in education.

In February 2017, however, President Donald Trump’s administration formally rescinded that guidance, sending a letter to the Supreme Court and the nation’s public schools stating that the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will no longer “rely on the views expressed in that guidance, and instead will consider further and more completely the legal issues involved.” On Tuesday, Education Department spokesperson Elizabeth Hill clarified the department’s position in an email sent to NBC News. “Title IX prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, not gender identity,” Hill said. “In the case of bathrooms,” she added ,“longstanding regulations provide that separating facilities on the basis of sex is not a form of discrimination prohibited by Title IX.” That’s because there’s no such thing as “gender identity.” Your gender is what it is regardless of what you think, assert or feel. The party that claims to respect science has little use for it when it comes to the little matter of X and Y chromosomes, but the rest of us recognize that if you’ve got a wee-wee and you think you’re a girl, you have a psychological disorder that suggests you need to get some help. What the Obama Administration tried to do with this “guidance” was jump on a cultural fad and use it as a pretext to shove a radical agenda down the throats of federal fund recipients all across the country, completely ignoring every concern that might crop up about people’s safety and the near impossibility of enforcing such a vague standard of who is or isn’t male or female.

Continued below... To the left, that’s blasphemy. To the rest of us, it’s just common sense It is not discrmination to treat you like a male because that’s what you are. It is not discrimination to refuse to countenance your delusion. It is not discrimination to tell other institutions that they don’t have to accommodate your delusion either. The left is predictably in an uproar about this, partly because they’ve really bought into all the transgender nonsense, but also because it represents a failure of the federal government to use its reach to control people’s lives. The Trump White House has refused to worship the left’s god, the government, by denying it authority to which the left believes it has a divine right. To the left, that’s blasphemy. To the rest of us, it’s just common sense.

