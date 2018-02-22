Tucker Carlson interviews Colton Haab about CNN scripting questions - Haab doubles down, names names

Last night, Haab appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show. Not only did he double down on his original claim, he clarified it, named names, and left no doubts about what he says happened.

Via Real Clear Politics, Colton Haab said:

COLTON HAAB: So what had happened was four days ago I had gotten contacted by a lady named [State of the Union executive producer] Carrie Stevenson from CNN. She had asked me originally to just write a speech. It was going to be at the town hall at the BB&T Center [in Sunrise, Florida]. So I agreed. I felt like it would be the right thing to do. Be able to go speak my part as well as open eyes to a few things that I thought that can make this situation a little better. From there, three days ago, so the next day after that I had gotten an email back from her and she asked for more of questions rather than a speech. Which I was totally fine with so I wrote a little less of a speech and more of questions that I wanted to ask at the town hall. The day after that it was more of just questions. She asked for just questions that I would like to ask.

So, I gave her my questions and then yesterday, at about 5:15, I made contact with her. And she had asked if I had just asked her one question. So what they had actually done was wrote out a question for me because in my interview with CNN, I had talked about arming the teachers, if they were willing to arm themselves in the school to carry on campus. And they had—she had taken that of what I had briefed on and actually wrote that question out for me. So I have that question here if you would like me to ask it for you.