UN Votes Against Jerusalem As Capital

NEW YORK, NY - The United Nations General Assembly voted 128-9 today in an emergency session to declare President Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital “null and void.” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Nikki Haley, said the United States will put its embassy in Jerusalem regardless of the vote. However, President Trump will cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favor of a United Nations resolution draft calling for the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“The U.N. is a theater of the absurd”

“The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in this assembly,” Haley said. “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution” to the U.N. and when other member nations ask Washington “to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

The draft U.N. resolution calls on all countries to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem. Today, there were 128 countries voting for the U.N. resolution seeking to challenge President Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Nine nations voted “no” and 35 abstained, including Australia and Paraguay.



“The U.N. is a theater of the absurd,” said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and Chairman of Covenant Journey. “It has become a worthless institution and an instrument of attack against Israel. I am happy that America has a strong president and ambassador who will not be bullied. Why we continue to fund the U.N. is a legitimate question which this vote brings into focus. Of all the pressing world issues with North Korea, Iran, and terrorism, the U.N. ignores them and instead calls an emergency meeting to dispute the historical reality that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and to challenge where the United States chooses to place its embassy. I hope President Trump follows through with consequences that include defunding the U.N.,” said Staver.