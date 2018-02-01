VA Sec. Against Prosecuting Army Vet for “Posting” U.S. Flag, Misled by Staff

Documents obtained by Judicial Watch show that VA Secretary David J. Shulkin was misled (lied to) by his inner circle last year when I was being falsely prosecuted for displaying the American Flag at the Los Angeles VA. (Link Above)

After seeing a news report about the preposterous case, Secretary Shulkin asked his chief of staff, Vivieca Wright, to check if the story was correct, the documents show.

In an email to Ms. Wright, Secretary Shulkin writes that if the story is accurate “we should not be pressing charges and we should do a release saying so.” he adds: “I understand that media reports do not always tell the real story.”

Well, the story was absolutely true, just as the Secretary had rightly surmised.

Not surprisingly, the Secretary’s inner circle, which includes top-level bureaucrats at the Los Angeles VA, ignored him and proceeded with the prosecution that ultimately proved what the Secretary had already suspected and that is I was ultimately found “not guilty / acquitted” of the bogus charges, at the embarrassment of the Secretary and his staff.

The never-ending misinformation (lies) within the VA Secretary’s inner circle are consistent with the Los Angeles VA police’s falsified arrest citations and falsified Investigative Reports that were complete fabrications in a scurrilous attempt to sully and smear me.

It’s time for Secretary Shulkin to clean house and fire all the corrupt VA bureaucrats and employees who aided and abetted in trying to prosecute these sham American Flag charges.

God Bless America and the Veterans Revolution!