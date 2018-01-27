VIDEO: Hillary has nothing but love for ‘activist bitches supporting bitches’

I’m not even sure what the context is, but I do note that she has to be told (or reminded) by some lackey off camera to say the last part:

I’m not even sure “#” qualifies as a swear word anymore, and it’s long been known that Hillary swears like a sailor in private anyway, who would really even raise an eyebrow at this?

What I find more interesting is this: There is nothing this woman does that isn’t calculated to benefit her in some way. Even now when she surely knows her hopes of ever being president are gone, this instinct is set in hard and it will be this way until the day she dies.

So for what purpose did Hillary decide she needed to say “bitches” on Twitter? Did she look out there at the coarsened culture and decide she needed to get in on it?

Or was she going overboard in her expressed fealty to feminists since we found out yesterday she’ll gladly tolerate male-perpetrated sexual harassment if she thinks it will help her political ambitions. (Then again, considering who she’s married to, we’ve known that for a long time, haven’t we?)

Whatever. Here’s to the bitches who didn’t want to subject America to this one in the Oval Office. You did good work.