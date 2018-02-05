Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

President Trump delivered his State of the Union address earlier this week, which was favorably received by 75 percent of those who watched it

VIDEO: Students hate Trump SOTU quotes, but they’re Obama’s



On Tuesday, President Donald Trump gave his first State of the Union address. While the speech was received favorably by 75 percent of those who watched, according to a CBS poll, there were still those who disapproved. Campus Reform headed to John Jay College in NYC to talk to students who disapproved of the speech by asking them to react to a few select quotations. Almost unanimously, the students found each of the quotes to be “warmongering”, “aggressive,” and “immature.”—More…





