Donald Trump's State of the Union address is coming up this Tuesday, but some students must have gotten a sneak peek, because they already hated it.

VIDEO: Students hate Trump’s SOTU…before it even happens!

This Tuesday, President Donald Trump will give his first State Of The Union address to the nation. Critics of Trump have already begun to express displeasure with his actions in the days leading up to the speech, leading some to wonder whether this opposition is substantive, or rooted in a distaste of Trump as a person.—More…







