Watch: How to spot fake metals with acids

WASHINGTON — Acids are reactive, with even weak acids like vinegar interacting with other materials to wow students. But strong acids can really put on a show. For example, aqua regia, or royal water, is a mixture of two strong acids—hydrochloric and nitric acids – that can dissolve gold, a noble metal. This reaction can be put to use.

Watch as Reactions employs some acid know-how to explain a chemistry detective story to sort real gold from its imposters:

