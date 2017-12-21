Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The One Where We Put Stuff in Acid

Watch: How to spot fake metals with acids

By —— Bio and Archives--December 21, 2017

WASHINGTON — Acids are reactive, with even weak acids like vinegar interacting with other materials to wow students. But strong acids can really put on a show. For example, aqua regia, or royal water, is a mixture of two strong acids—hydrochloric and nitric acids – that can dissolve gold, a noble metal. This reaction can be put to use.

Watch as Reactions employs some acid know-how to explain a chemistry detective story to sort real gold from its imposters:

