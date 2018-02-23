Watch President Trump’s entire CPAC speech here

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--February 23, 2018
Like Pence’s speech yesterday, Trump’s CPAC appearance covered a lot of territory. From the school shooting in Florida to MS-13, to DACA and ObamaCare, his freeform address was part victory lap, part promise, and part ...just a guywho seems to be enjoying himself.
Considering the Trump/NeverTrump divide at the conference, I’d say it was fairly strong and certainly well received.
If there was any actual news here, it’s that North Korea is about to be facing a new round of sanctions - “the heaviest ever imposed.”
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.