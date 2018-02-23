Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Strong and well received

Watch President Trump’s entire CPAC speech here

By —— Bio and Archives--February 23, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Watch President Trump's entire CPAC speech here, Strong and well received
Like Pence’s speech yesterday, Trump’s CPAC appearance covered a lot of territory.  From the school shooting in Florida to MS-13, to DACA and ObamaCare, his freeform address was part victory lap, part promise, and part ...just a guywho seems to be enjoying himself.

Considering the Trump/NeverTrump divide at the conference, I’d say it was fairly strong and certainly well received.

If there was any actual news here, it’s that North Korea is about to be facing a new round of sanctions - “the heaviest ever imposed.”



Robert Laurie -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: