President Trump tweeted: “Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) took the bait and responded to President Trump’s tweet with an “ignore what is behind the curtain” response. As Dorothy’s dog Toto did to the Great Oz, the curtain is being lifted, revealing a wholly made-up conspiracy that says Russia elected Donald Trump to the White House.

This effort, designed to try and discredit the Trump campaign/Presidency all started with Carter Page being investigated about but never charged with some kind of criminal collaboration with the enemy (Russia).



The “Dossier,” crested through funding and even input by the Clinton campaign, became a fundamental reason why a FISA court allowed spying on Page, with the hopes of looking in on Donald Trump and everyone associated with him and his campaign.



Now, Schiff, and the other Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, will lead the way running interference in their efforts to hinder the revelation of the real collusion, between those in the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration working to help prevent the election of their political opponent, Donald Trump.



During a speech touting the recent tax cut legislation he signed, Trump took time to sum up the current status of the Democrats efforts to discredit his Presidency: “We caught ‘em.”





