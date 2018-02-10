Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

We’re Not Republicans



I am a Republican, a conservative Republican. I believe in traditional proven social institutions, limited government, individual liberty, personal responsibility, a strong military, and capitalism. Government should provide people the freedom necessary to pursue their goals. What do Democrats believe in? The exact opposite with a major emphasis based on the need to not be a Republican. I’m sure there are many nice Democrats, people you can have lunch with or…wait, let me rephrase. I’m sure there are some nice Democrats…Democrats you can have lunch with or make small talk. But, the problem is most of the congenial, reasonable Democrats, especially in government positions, are long gone, leaving the remaining older, baby-boomer, sensible, grass roots Democrat voters alone in the wilderness, hanging on to the past, reminiscing of John Kennedy and Camelot. It was indeed one brief shining moment.

Pandering and Vilifying Democrats have made major changes in their positions on important issues through the years. It makes for confusion as to their core values or whether they even have any. After the Civil War, the nation was well on its way to desegregation. Republicans had a near dominance of the presidency for half a century. In 1912, it came to an end with the election of Woodrow Wilson. President Wilson saw fit to re-segregate the federal government, firing Black workers. Those that remained were faced with separate work spaces, lunchrooms and bathrooms. FDR imprisoned more than 100,000 Japanese Americans during WWII and left all the German and Italian immigrants alone. And while Roosevelt saw fit to invite some White competitors of the 1936 Berlin Olympics to the White House, Jesse Owens, a four-time Olympic gold medal winner, received no invitation. Roosevelt pushed Congress for his New Deal which included social security, a minimum wage, unionizing rights, and unemployment insurance; the New Deal did not include farmers or domestics, a southern Black’s primary vocation at the time. As a result, Blacks were mired in the Great Depression for decades after the 1930s while the size of the White middle class exploded. Again, what do Democrats believe in? Again, what do Democrats believe in? Well, I know they believe in pandering and vilifying. Speak to a certain group, address their needs and go on to the next. If the group’s needs clash with a previous group, so be it. No one could equal Bill Clinton at this tactic. Vilifying? Who can forget Hillary Clinton calling Trump supporters ‘deplorable’? Most Democrats think their greatest selling point is that they are not Republicans. If Democrats were truly committed to issues like race relations, why would they vilify Blacks like Condoleeza Rice, Ben Carson, or Clarence Thomas, who they tried hard to destroy? The method: Tell minority groups that Democrats are their savior. Press upon them that they are without friends, but you will fight for them. Sell them that they are poor because of Republican greed. At the same time, support programs like welfare and food stamps that keeps them right where they are…dependent. Caution: Help them just enough to get their vote. If they should become successful, they may become Republicans. The rule: Democrat power is based on dependence.

Democrats are superb opportunists, unapologetic racists Democrats are superb opportunists. They can turn on a dime or a vote. In the 19th century and half of the 20th century, they were unapologetic racists. Now they look down on white Republicans as the root of all racism in the world. There must be votes there. When Clinton was president they were all for the family and gave unwavering support to traditional marriage. There must have been votes there. Now Democrats call traditionalists homophobes. There must be votes there. In 2006, the Democrats wanted a border wall. Schumer voted for it, Joe Biden wanted it, and Hillary Clinton said we needed it. Other Dems like Feinstein, Boxer, Nelson, and Carper all voted for it. Now it has become a manifestation of a racist America. There must be votes there. The challenge facing Democrats today is that they have lost middle America and traditional Americans. They MUST import new Democrat voters or be relegated to obscurity. Hence the 8-hour record setting, marathon speech in support of amnesty for illegal aliens. Pelosi never showed comparable interest in veterans or a balanced budget. Pelosi never showed comparable interest in veterans or a balanced budget How are the Dems doing? Pretty good, I would say. A report on CNSnews, comparing full-time workers to public assistance recipients resulted in the following: “In 2013, according to the Census Bureau, there were 105,862,000 full time workers in the United States, including 16,685,000 government workers. These full-time workers were outnumbered by the 109,631,000 whom the Census Bureau says were getting benefits from means-tested federal programs - e.g. welfare as of the fourth quarter of 2012.” Every working American must subsidize the 109,631,000 on welfare. What is the Democrat vision? What is their message? If anyone has any idea, please let us know. Saying “we’re not Republicans” does not count.

Ray DiLorenzo is a career pilot having retired after 22 years as a contract fire pilot with the California Department of Forestry (Cal-Fire). He is presently affiliated with Stand Up America founded by Maj. Gen. Paul E. Vallely (Ret).