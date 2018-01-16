Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

The Pantone Institute has ruled on the power that colors have on clothes

What Colors You Should Wear During Specific Occasions?

The Pantone Institute has ruled on the power that colors have on clothes. If you want to feel happy and relaxed, use yellow. If you want to feel confident and empowered, blue, brown and gray are perfect and if you want to feel sensual - and not so obvious - pink and purple are the best option.

Vidweb is a high quality content platform that is updated daily. It provides a solution not only from the point of view of content and technology, but also from monetization across both mobile and web environments. Vidweb is consolidated as a 360 solution for any publisher who wants to stay in the digital video world.