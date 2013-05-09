Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

White Supremacy and “White” Culture

“Rigor [in engineering education] accomplishes dirty deeds… disciplining, demarcating boundaries, and demonstrating white male heterosexual privilege,” says Donna Riley, head of engineering education at Purdue University. “Scientific knowledge itself is gendered, raced, and colonizing.” (Engineering Studies, Dec, 2017) To make any sense of this, one must visit the fever swamps of “white supremacy” scholarship. In the good old days, “white supremacy” referred to the ideology of groups like the Aryan Nation and the Ku Klux Klan. No more.

“White supremacy… is the presumed superiority of white racial identities… in support of the cultural, political, and economic domination of non-white groups.” (Progress in Human Geography, Nov, 2015) In other words, “white supremacy” refers nowadays to the imposing of “white” culture on non-whites by America’s white majority. According to this view, the injustice of the Indian wars, of slavery, and of the Jim Crow era continues unabated today in the form of forced white cultural supremacy—forced, for example, by demanding rigor in engineering education. So, it appears, the whole edifice of American culture, and, by implication, of Western civilization, is a conspiracy by whites to keep non-whites (and women, homosexuals, etc.) oppressed. The first casualty of such a view is the idea of objective truth. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and private property, for example, are no longer universally valid ethico-political principles grounded in human nature. (“We hold these truths to be self-evident.”) They are, rather, white constructs designed exclusively to serve white ends, at the expense of non-whites. “This ‘white settler epistemology’ is grounded in racialized and gendered western knowledge systems and the norms of liberal individualism that legitimate privatization and private property rights and ‘accumulating wealth and property by extracting it, via labor, from nature or inferior beings.’” (Progress in Human Geography)

Culture, accordingly, becomes a function of race; individual liberty may be all well and good for a white society, but it is not proper for a non-white one. A moral and intellectual giant like Justice Clarence Thomas must be judged guilty of inauthenticity, a traitor to his race. This is genuine racism, and the cultural Balkanization it would entail would leave young blacks uneducated, unemployable, and unprepared to participate in the freest, most prosperous civilization the world has ever known.

The purpose of ideas like white supremacy and its cousin, white privilege—the one gives rise to the other, they say—is to de-moralize whites. In truth, ideas like the rule of law, equality before the law, individual rights, and property rights are not valid only for whites, any more than reason, logic, and science are. But in the United States such ideas depend largely upon the efforts of whites for their continued existence. In the 2012 election, 93% of blacks voters cast their ballots for Barack Obama and his radically anti-individualist, anti-capitalist agenda. 71% of Hispanics voted for that Mr. Obama, and 73% of Asians did. (CNN, May 9, 2013) If whites should cease to defend individualism and capitalism, those ideas would cease to exist as living principles guiding the actions of men, and the United States would cease to exist as a free country This has been the goal of cultural Marxism, aka political correctness, all along.¬† By the 1960s, American Marxists had given up trying to foment a class war in the United States, because American workers were not sufficiently disaffected. So the Marxists turned their attention to a segment of the population that was disaffected, America’s blacks. They have been a primary constituency of the Marxists ever since. Martin Luther King himself was no friend of capitalism. “I imagine you already know that I am much more socialistic in my economic theory than capitalistic,” he wrote to his future wife in 1952. (King Institute Encyclopedia, Stanford)

Continued below... Every so often, the left-dominated media report with glee that the day is not far off when whites will be a minority in the United States. President Obama did his part to hurry this day along by throwing open America’s borders to “refugees” from third world countries on three continents. Now President Trump is in trouble for the commonsense observation that, as far as the likelihood of becoming good American citizens is concerned, not all immigrants are created equal—an evaluation that has nothing to do with race and everything to do with culture. The Marxists’ suggestion that whites have an interest in subjugating blacks is especially pernicious. No one has done more than the Democrats, through their control of the schools, to keep blacks ignorant and unemployable. And no one has done more than the Democrats, through minimum wage laws, to guarantee that young blacks will remain unemployed. But then, Marxists always have an interest in creating and maintaining a mass of disaffected persons. Whites and all others loyal to the Constitution, on the other hand, have an abiding interest in maintaining what control of the culture they do possess, when surrendering it to the likes of Black Lives Matter and the Donna Rileys of the world would mean the end of the United States as a country of individual liberty and its economic counterpart, capitalism.

Tom McCaffrey is the author of Radical by Nature: The Green Assault on Liberty, Property, and Prosperity.