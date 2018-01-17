Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Can you imagine being able to print clothes? A designer created an entire collection from her home and this could be the beginning of a drastic change in the fashion industry

You Can 3D Print Your Clothes!

January 17, 2018

Danit Peleg is a Fashion Designer known for her 3D printed fashion work. In 2015, Danit’s 3D printed graduate collection made waves in the fashion and tech worlds. Danit’s seminal first collection includes 5 looks which were entirely 3D printed using desktop printers that can be used from home. Her collection received global attention both in the fashion world and the tech world.

In the summer of 2016, Danit was invited to design a 3D printed dress for the headliner dancer at one of the most moving segments of the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympics Games. Danit believes that advancements in 3D printing technology could revolutionize fashion design and manufacturing processes. Danit is working closely with many partners to advance the technology. She’s especially proud of having a creative collaboration with Gerber Technology.

Danit is a TED speaker and has been featured in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Danit is a graduate of Shenkar College of Engineering and Design and she is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

