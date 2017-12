Being there in spirit on Christmas Eve By Judi McLeod

My friend Kathie in Indialantic, Florida, who wrote me that she would be at Midnight Christmas Mass tonight and as usual would be in tears when the priest carries the figure of the Christ Child up the church aisle to place in the Nativity Scene manger, can expect to find me standing there with her, if only in spirit.

It Is Well, It Is Well, With My Soul By Jimmy Reed

In the wee hours of the morning on December 2, 2017, Annabelle, the “baby” of our three daughters, completed the most trying ordeal of her young life. Our baby had a baby!

Merry Deplorable Christmas By Dag Barkley

A Lucrative Technical School or a Four-Year College Degree? By Dr. Ileana Johnson Paugh

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find a skilled technician to fix anything. Everything is disposable – something breaks down, let’s buy a new one. There are fewer and fewer technical and trade schools and, even if there were more, American students are not interested in learning a trade. They have been conditioned by society and by their parents that, unless they get a four-year college degree, anything else is not worth their effort and time.

U.S. corporations already proving Democrats wrong about how they’ll use tax savings By Herman Cain

Elizabeth Warren wasn’t the only Democrat to make this claim. She was just the loudest and the most shrill, which is par for the course for her.

UN, OIC, EU and PLO invite Trump retaliation By David Singer

Humiliating President Trump by declaring his decision recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as being “null and void and must be rescinded” - spells financial and political trouble for the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the European Union (EU) and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO).

Something(s) Is Going Wrong By Bob Christie Earlier this week a friend of several decades sent me a book review on the subject of guns, gun laws, mayhem in the US, etc. The reviewer took issue with Trump’s comment made while visiting Japan that “nothing can be done to stop mass shootings”.

The Never-ending Battles of the Coral Sea By Viv Forbes

For at least 50 years Australian taxpayers and other innocents have supported a parasitic industry in academia, bureaucracy, law, media and the tax-exempt Green Alarm “Charities”, all studying, regulating, inspecting and writing about yet another “imminent threat to Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef.”

Tell the United Nations Goodbye and Good Riddance By Jeff Crouere For decades, the United States has been a very hospitable host to this ungrateful, hateful collection of diplomats. By 2014, these international visitors had amassed over $16 million in unpaid parking tickets. For these diplomats, the laws of the United States are an afterthought and a mere inconvenience.

Is the Democrats’ Digital God Self-Deleting from the Crime Scene? By Judi McLeod

Sexual harassment, or “womanizing” as some sexist MSM prefer to call it, seems to have become a one-size-fits-all routine for the dirt-digging progressive left. Some sexual harassment suspects take advantage of ‘early retirement’ when they cotton on to the handwriting on the wall.

Don’t fire Mueller, Mr. President, we need his comedy to see us through By Judi McLeod

The perfect answer to Virginia Senator Mark Warner, top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who most melodramatically warns us that should President Donald Trump take any action to remove Special Counsel Robert Mueller, there will be “immediate and significant consequences”: “Don’t worry, he won’t!”

The ‘Sexist Sewer’ Can Claim A New Advocate By Judi McLeod

Millions—scores of them not into commercialization—are thinking of a Baby wrapped in swaddling clothes by his loving Mother as Christmas 2017 is being celebrated.

Hollywood Dons Angel Wings for Sexual Harassment Commission By Judi McLeod

Do most failing Hollywood actors end up moonlighting in politics where they can tell the masses what to do and how to vote rather than just entertain them?

Hate-Heaping Desperado Dems Can Never Vanquish Christmas By Judi McLeod My favorite ‘Christmas Carol’ is the honking of geese flying overhead; my favorite because of innate assurance that the honking of the geese will remain long after Christmases past or present. How many times will the distinctive sound of the geese as I work return to remind me that worrisome as they may be, special counsel Robert Mueller, the filth of Hollywood, Barack Obama waiting in luxury and comfort to strike out at America from ‘Resistance Leader’ status, are, like all other earthly creatures, only passing things while in the Almighty’s perfect Creation, geese get to stay?