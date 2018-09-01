The Street Theatre of the Democrat Socialists’ paid Anti-Kavanaugh Activists Plays On

This is the most embarrassing and dangerous time that I can remember for my country. The Soros-paid Democrats are coming out from every conceivable rock, in order to bring down the highly righteous Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Judge Kavanaugh has spent his lifetime building a sterling reputation for honesty, kindness, service and legal brilliance is being destroyed by a group of Luciferian Left elected Democrats whose members have said they will do anything to stop the good judge’s confirmation to the highest court in our land. Theses truest of the true thugs have decided to decimate every aspect of Judge Kavanaugh’s life and, therefore, his excellent and decent reputation to grab back their unearned-in-any-way-necessary power. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii recently admitted that the Democrat (Socialist) Party has a two-year plan to keep all SCOTUS seats vacant until 2020; the year they plan to replace Trump. These smears are part of it.

The danger is obvious. The embarrassment is couched in the fact that the Republicans are buying into the quite-obvious-to-even-the-simple Democrat lies.

As part of this latest Democrat 2-year plan to destroy the judge with one lie after another, a woman by the name of Deborah Ramirez has now come forth and says she was “sexually assaulted” by Judge Kavanaugh at ‘some party’. However, she also says she was so drunk she can’t remember much of anything. And, apparently, all of those at the non-existent party don’t either. One of the men Ramirez brought up as having attended the party said that he never attended any such party. And Fox News reports: “A female classmate who signed the statement told the New Yorker that Ramirez “is a woman I was best friends with. We shared intimate details of our lives. And I was never told this story by her, or by anyone else. It never came up. I didn’t see it; I never heard of it happening.”

One of the most interesting aspects of this is that publicity-seeker and ambulance-chaser Michael Avenatti—erstwhile attorney for “exotic dancer” (aka stripper) and porn star Stormy Daniels—has now jumped into the fray to, also, kick Judge Kavanaugh while he’s assumed to be down. Avenatti—who has not been called for awhile by CNN and MSNBC to appear on television, has taken this lunacy to its highest and most absurd level yet. Avenatti made up and is now offering the Pièce De Résistance. Avenatti’s wild and leftist lunatic claim as posted in the Daily Intelligencer includes: “In an email posted to Twitter Sunday night, Avenatti writes that Kavanaugh, his childhood friend Mark Judge, and others “would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them.” Gang rape? Really?

Note to all Republican Senators

If these obvious and horrific tactics from the Democrat Socialist Party (DSA) are allowed to continue, fester and actually be given any credence whatsoever, the Republican Party may as well disband and all GOP Senators should resign and go home to spend more time with their families. If all it takes for the Democrats to derail any Republican candidate is to make wild and unsubstantiated claims…we are already doomed.