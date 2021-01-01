SUPPORT YOUR COUNTRY. Honor your oaths, and dust off the perhaps neglected virtues of honor, integrity, bravery, righteousness, and love of country

A Message for the U.S. Military

I, [name], do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.—United States Uniformed Services Oath of Office I have a question for our military: Did you not take an oath, a solemn oath, to “support and defend” the United States Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic?” And is it not your DUTY to protect and defend the American republic and its citizens?

We the People have just experienced an in-your-face “what you gonna do about it” election fraud of historic proportions That’s what I thought. So why aren’t you doing it? Why are you standing around with your thumbs up your butts and ignoring your DUTY while your country gets flushed down the toilet. And don’t pretend you don’t know what I’m talking about. You know damn well what I am talking about. Although some in our military have no doubt been paid off by the Chicoms, or are hypnotized by some twisted ideology, or are weak and feckless for other reasons, I believe that there are still enough true patriots, strong, committed patriots, to save our republic from its imminent ruination. It is to you uniformed patriots that I direct this article. You are our last hope…and that is not hyperbole. What we have here is a unique situation in America’s history. We have no legal sitting president at this time. By legal I mean a president elected in accordance with the rules set down in the Constitution. I assure you that nowhere in the Constitution does it condone the winning of a presidential election through fraud and chicanery – in fact, quite the opposite. Those who believe that it will mean anything if Trump starts a new political party, or the Republicans take back Congress are idiots. We the People have just experienced an in-your-face “what you gonna do about it” election fraud of historic proportions. There will never again be free and honest elections of any importance. In the future The Powers That Be will elect who they wish to see elected and block who they don’t want. It’s a given, you can take it to the bank. Each branch of the military has its own intelligence service, and unless they are doing one piss poor job of gathering intelligence, then they know, THEY KNOW, that the only reason that Biden “won” this past presidential election was through deceit and foreign interference. You are fine with that; you are just going to let that slide? If so, then you are a disgrace to your uniform and nothing but a sad, sick joke.

America stands on the brink of an abyss Unless you are prepared to turn your back on your country and your oaths (and perhaps you are) then you need to step up and DO YOUR DUTY, now. Your country needs you like never before; this is no time to go all weak-kneed and spineless on We the People. Now is an excellent time for you to step up and take charge. As I say, there is currently no legal POTUS, so you would not be committing a coup – there is no president to commit a coup against! You would simply be filling in this peculiar gap that presently exits between one legally elected president and the next. America stands on the brink of an abyss, and she is going over the edge for sure unless you step up and take charge. Or would you prefer to be held on a short leash by Chinese communists? Some of you no doubt would…but I am betting that most of you would not. Ask your intelligence services what the Chicoms have in mind for you. If your intelligence services are worth anything then I doubt very much that you will enjoy what they have to tell you. You didn’t enjoy President Trump’s financial largesse – you would rather go back to the “more porridge if you please sir” begging of the Obama/Biden years? Somehow, I doubt that. For your own blasted self-interest, if for no other reason, you need to support your country in this direst of times…and I mean SUPPORT YOUR COUNTRY. Honor your oaths, and dust off the perhaps neglected virtues of honor, integrity, bravery, righteousness, and love of country. Do it for yourself, for your pride. Do it for We the People, do it for past patriots, and future generations. Do it because it is the right thing to do. Do it for the United States of America. Do your DUTY, or go down in history as the craven spineless cowards that you will have proven yourselves to be.

