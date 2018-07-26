If the wolves ever get back in charge of our American Eagle's nest, it will be all over but the crying

A Mexican Miracle In Response To The MAN We Know As Donald J. Trump!



Former Mexican president Felipe Calderon, during the Obama administration, quickly picked up on our then traitor-in-chief/president’s invitation to the world to use a wounded Constitutional America he was out to ruin as a welcome mat and a grab bag full of bleeding-heart-leftist-enabled entitlements. I remember the shock I experienced watching that wannabe dictator, floating stylishly on all the drug cartel money and funds wired home from illegals, standing in front of our House of Representatives, actually scolding Arizona and the United States for daring to prevent his people from ‘pursuing their dreams’ here in America. Of course when he said that he was met with a standing ovation from the oligarchic socialists on the left side of the aisle. Calderon has never been bashful about bashing the United States for even the right’s attempts at maintaining the integrity of our southern border. With Obama in office, he saw his opening. He probably even rehearsed his diatribe before Barack for his approval. In hindsight, can we doubt that?

Another one of Mexico’s presidents, Enrique Pena Nieto had to take his shot at President Trump for adopting what he called a “threatening” attitude toward Mexico. And then he even lauded the Mexican Senate for their round condemnation of what our President had said. Well Whoop Dee Doo!! The transient executive went on to prance around with all the grace and diplomacy of a Benito Mussolini. He rattled his imaginary sword further as he swaggered on ... “We will not allow negative rhetoric to define our actions. We will only act in the best interest of Mexicans.” To quote Darth Vader, “Impressive! Most impressive!” So, what he was really saying was, “We get American tv down here. We know that everybody on ‘The View’ makes fun of you, President Trump. We also know that - from the daytime soaps, to most all major network, liberal media newscasts - the fun and trendy faction in your nation is giving you hell. So we will join in that fun and cruise that momentum. And again President Trump is further vilified for his commitment to making the best interests of Americans his first priority. But, am I going mad? (Too late.) Nevertheless, a brand-new kind of letter has shown up on the desk of our great President Donald J Trump! Mexico’s President-elect, Andres Manuel Obrador, has forwarded a seven-page letter expressing among other things, his plan to boost the economy of Mexico, as well as their security, SO THAT HIS PEOPLE ’ ... NO LONGER FEEL IT NECESSARY TO MIGRATE!’ “There will be many changes ... And in this new atmosphere of progress and well-being, I’m sure we can reach agreements to confront together the migration phenomenon as well as the problem of border insecurity.” Again, I must be nuts! We now have a Mexican president who is actually going to encourage his people to work for a better Mexico?! What is going on? Donald Trump is going on. Can you imagine that?! The leaders of this world are beginning, more and more, to respect and express a desire to work with an American President who actually possesses something other than a rubber spine. Despite how liberal-fake-news media has been scrambling to defuse and compromise President Trump and therefore our nation’s safety and predominance as a leading world power, the radiant truth and light of the MAN who will not bend is currently shining through the black night of broadcast dishonesty. The Mexican president-elect went on to say, “I am encouraged by the fact that we both know how to do what we say, and we have both faced adversity with success. We managed to put our voters and citizens at the center and displace the establishment.”

That is good president-elect Obrador’s way of saying, ‘Your authenticity and relentless effort is beginning to catch on, sir! I don’t think I’m going to kiss anyone’s behind down here, either!’ [Has he yet met with the Clintons? If so, will he suddenly become suicidal from his recent victory?] Obrador went on to express hope in devising a mutual plan, backed by public funds and other Central American countries, with the aim of making it “economically unnecessary” for the continued exodus of Central American and Mexican citizens into the United States! That has to gall so many of our leftist polity who are absolutely depending upon flooding immigrants to tip the scales at the polls from here on out. Make no mistake, the damage has been done enough to date to give one pause. Nevertheless, the effects of real leadership are wafting all around a slowly awakening globe. And more and more people are seeing that the ‘One World’ dictators’ club may not quite have a shoo-in (no it’s not ‘shoe-in’) just yet. As time goes on, not even the fast dancing of a lying Clinton, Comey, Obama or a sinisterly sneering weirdo like the ‘FIB’ agent Strzock will be able to keep the world from seeing that, at the very least, only the worst characters and most miserable losers are left standing without chairs as the music is beginning to stop for the “Hate Trump Club”. Now all the third-rate actors, washed up politicos and shadow government slime have little left to lean on beyond a waning, ridiculous-looking Mueller and a more and more purchased-appearing, but definitely SOLD OUT Jeff Sessions. Let’s make sure it’s Trump in 2020. He is, just like a gut-busting, hard-working Superman, beginning to fly fast enough to turn this world around. Keep him in your prayers, by all means. If the wolves ever get back in charge of our American Eagle’s nest, it will be all over but the crying.

