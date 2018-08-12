The Die is Cast

Alea Iacta Est



As I took pen in hand this day, hypothetically speaking, my goal once more is to impress upon you the absolute seriousness of this critical moment in time for the survival of our republic. And, for you to believe in your heart, that the upcoming midterm elections will be the most important in our Nation’s history. Know that President Trump not only knows the stakes, he knows exactly what he is doing like the master chess player, making all the strategic moves as we get closer and closer to checkmate!

And, as I began collecting my thoughts, it came to me how the words of a number of great men and philosophers, along with the more recent words of one desperate man, have provided all the food-for-thought that you will need for the total comprehension of our dilemma, which I alone could not have said better myself. My title has been used by many great literary writers which is Latin for the Die Is Cast or as in 49 BC, when Julius Caesar ‘Crossed the Rubicon’ by the use of radical or risky courses of action - leaving us with the question, will once America-the-Beautiful soon enter into a similar demoniacal point-of-no-return. Dietrich Bonhoeffer once spoke of how it will be our apathy that eventually kills us. “Silence in the face of evil is itself evil. God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.” And, might we add, not to vote is foolish. And, as we are taught from an early age, evil can simply be defined as the absence of God, similar to darkness that appears where there is no light. The absence of God is now rampant in the politics and culture of the United States of America. The once ‘Shinning City on the Hill’, the beacon of freedom and wealth for all the world to see, is rapidly deteriorating. To paraphrase Ernest Hemingway, “There are two ways in which a country can die, gradually, and then suddenly.” The large majority of our citizens are unaware, or too busy to care, of the consequences of what is happening to their country as they go about their work-a-day-lives. They are not prepared nor have they allocated the time or resources to think in terms of the devastation that may well await them, if the Democrats were to win the House majority in November.

When Cicero wrote of his warning, “A Nation can survive it’s fools….but, it cannot survive treason from within….he rots the soul of the nation….he infects the body politics so that it can no longer resist…” he was like a prophet, warning us of the coming of the usurper Barry Soetoro, also known and self-named Barack Hussein Obama. And, some find it ironic for his Shadow State to be Media Dubbed—Resistance. If you were given an unredacted copy of the actual script, or as Q Anon likes to refer to it as The Plan in which President Donald J. Trump is following step-by-step, day-by-day, you would know that he is in the process of ‘throwing off such government and providing new guards for our future security’. Trust The Plan! Which brings us now to the desperate man, James Clapper, whose only goal today is to reduce his exposure when the SHTF. Mr. Clapper, the former Director of National Intelligence (DNI), admitted on CNN in a pre-planned statement and warning, with the full knowledge of the interviewer and producers so they would not ‘cut’ the broadcast, how former President Obama instigated all the ongoing investigations into President Donald J. Trump, by stating, “If it weren’t for President Obama we might not have done the intelligence community assessment that we did that set up a whole sequence of events which are still unfolding today including Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation. President Obama is responsible for that. It was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place.” Please note that this intelligence assessment of which he speaks, includes the Carter Page FISA application for the sole purpose of spying on the Trump campaign, which was confirmed by FBI Agent Strzok when he posted: “The WH is running this.” Recently, President Trump found himself amazed and admitted that, “I had no idea how evil some of them are…” - he had a number of very well-known people in mind. And, the evil of which he spoke has been likened to a clinical psychopath who possesses a void where the large majority of good and honest people have a conscience and/or moral moorings in what Plato referred to as ‘the inner voice’ which separates men from other animals.

Continued below... At the very top of the aforementioned ‘how-evil-some-of-them-are’ list is BHO and HRC. Please know this to be true, but we first must win the elections in November; and in President Trump’s process of throwing-off-such-government-and providing-new-guards, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Barack Hussein Obama, and many others will be indicted, found guilty and incarcerated, where We The People will finally return to a country with equal justice for all. Look for an October surprise that will send shockwaves across the country and the world. Allow me to leave you with the words of Judge Andrew Napolitano when he opined: “In the history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its maximum hour of danger. We are that generation. This is our role. Now is that time. Freedom must be defended.” Amen. Have you ever stopped and asked yourself - so how the heck did Donald Trump win? We know they cheated, lied, and spied for HRC to win, but she didn’t. Why? Laus Deo. Pray for our country. We know your Guiding Hand will be there with us, Lord. Please tell us what You want us to do? ...VOTE!

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.