An extraordinary group of socialist hacks doing their best to undermine the Constitution

Justice John Roberts, the judge that found a way to legalize Obamacare, recently rebuked President Trump for his remark about Obama judges. The Associated Press took it upon themselves to stir the pot by asking Roberts about the President’s remark, and Roberts responded, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” He added, “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Judiciary system may be an extraordinary group of dedicated judges, but they are not dedicated to the Constitution or the rule of law

Roberts remark was in defense of another Federal Court judge, an Obama appointee, who issued a restraining order blocking the Trump Admisitration’s order to deny asylum to anyone entering our country illegally. The judge, Jon S. Tigar, issued a restraining order blocking the Trump administration from denying asylum to anyone, regardless of where or how they entered the United States. Tigar opened U.S. borders for criminals and terrorist to enter our country unfettered. Tigar also gave a green light to other invaders to come on in. It was a callous and calculated act to further dilute the American culture and endanger the security and well being of all Americans.

As for Chief Justice Roberts remark, the judiciary system may be an extraordinary group of dedicated judges, but they are not dedicated to the Constitution or the rule of law. However, I agree with Roberts statement, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” He’s right there because what we have is a judiciary system full of socialist political hacks who have an agenda. To say the justice system isn’t full of political hacks, who don’t give a damn about the Constitution or this country, is like saying Stalin wasn’t a communist. They are certainly not an extraordinary group of dedicated judges that uphold and defend the Constitution.

In fact, the liberal justice system has done as much or more harm to the United States as their socialist Democrat friends in Washington have done over the years. What we really have is a group of socialist political hacks determined to overthrow the rule of law and rewrite the Constitution. Tigar’s actions, undermining the rule of law, make his true loyalty evident to anyone with their eyes open. He’s an open borders globalist and a socialist. He is part of the socialist Obama regime, and that makes him an Obama judge, social justice judge or a socialist hack. Take your pick.

Moreover, Roberts cast the deciding vote to make Obamacare the law, even though it was and still is unconstitutional and unlawful. Roberts justified voting for Obamacare by calling fines and penalties, for not buying insurance, a tax. Roberts knew Obamacare was unconstitutional, and it took him a while to come up with a solution to justify his vote. Roberts didn’t stand up for the Constitution or the rights of the American people. Roberts didn’t defend the Constitution, he found a way around it. Why should any American care about what he has to say?