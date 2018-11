Mr. Roberts, we are not thankful for the biased socialist judiciary, that disregards the Constitution, disregards the rule of law, disregards our safety, disregards our sovereignty as a nation and puts the interest of foreign invaders over the best i

An extraordinary group of socialist hacks doing their best to undermine the Constitution



Justice John Roberts, the judge that found a way to legalize Obamacare, recently rebuked President Trump for his remark about Obama judges. The Associated Press took it upon themselves to stir the pot by asking Roberts about the President’s remark, and Roberts responded, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” He added, “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Judiciary system may be an extraordinary group of dedicated judges, but they are not dedicated to the Constitution or the rule of law Roberts remark was in defense of another Federal Court judge, an Obama appointee, who issued a restraining order blocking the Trump Admisitration’s order to deny asylum to anyone entering our country illegally. The judge, Jon S. Tigar, issued a restraining order blocking the Trump administration from denying asylum to anyone, regardless of where or how they entered the United States. Tigar opened U.S. borders for criminals and terrorist to enter our country unfettered. Tigar also gave a green light to other invaders to come on in. It was a callous and calculated act to further dilute the American culture and endanger the security and well being of all Americans. As for Chief Justice Roberts remark, the judiciary system may be an extraordinary group of dedicated judges, but they are not dedicated to the Constitution or the rule of law. However, I agree with Roberts statement, “We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges.” He’s right there because what we have is a judiciary system full of socialist political hacks who have an agenda. To say the justice system isn’t full of political hacks, who don’t give a damn about the Constitution or this country, is like saying Stalin wasn’t a communist. They are certainly not an extraordinary group of dedicated judges that uphold and defend the Constitution. In fact, the liberal justice system has done as much or more harm to the United States as their socialist Democrat friends in Washington have done over the years. What we really have is a group of socialist political hacks determined to overthrow the rule of law and rewrite the Constitution. Tigar’s actions, undermining the rule of law, make his true loyalty evident to anyone with their eyes open. He’s an open borders globalist and a socialist. He is part of the socialist Obama regime, and that makes him an Obama judge, social justice judge or a socialist hack. Take your pick. Moreover, Roberts cast the deciding vote to make Obamacare the law, even though it was and still is unconstitutional and unlawful. Roberts justified voting for Obamacare by calling fines and penalties, for not buying insurance, a tax. Roberts knew Obamacare was unconstitutional, and it took him a while to come up with a solution to justify his vote. Roberts didn’t stand up for the Constitution or the rights of the American people. Roberts didn’t defend the Constitution, he found a way around it. Why should any American care about what he has to say?

Socialist hacks, Soros open border globalists, have creeped into the justice system Furthermore, when the Justice system defends foreign invaders to the detriment of the American people, that is not justice for Americans. So much for Roberts claim they are a “group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.” Obviously, foreign invaders have more rights than American citizens, and only foreign invaders, non citizens, are entitled to a favorable ruling by federal court hacks that call themselves judges. In this case, it’s called social justice, and the social justice warriors are now judges that appear to have more power than the executive branch or Congress. They rule the country from the bench in black robes. It’s as though they want to force the president to declare Martial law. Finally, socialist hacks, Soros open border globalists, have creeped into the justice system, thus undermining the checks and balances our founders set up to preserve our liberty and freedom. They have turned the Justice system into a third column of constitutional saboteurs. They are there to further the open borders globalist plan to communize and enslave the world. They are nothing more than accomplices to George Soros’ New World Globalist Order. No, we do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. We have a group of socialist hacks doing their best to undermine the Constitution. Mr. Roberts, we are not thankful for the biased socialist judiciary, that disregards the Constitution, disregards the rule of law, disregards our safety, disregards our sovereignty as a nation and puts the interest of foreign invaders over the best interest of United States and the American people.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering