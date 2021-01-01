ANTI-AMERICA AMERICANS

Whenever anarchy rears its ugly head, the immediate, kneejerk response seems to be: (1) don’t look at it; or (2) pretend it doesn’t exist. Maybe if the evil is ignored, it will just go away. Apparently, that’s what most people are hoping today. Well, folks, don’t bank on it. If you do, you’ll likely find out firsthand what bankruptcy means. For those of us old enough to have battled with the anarchists of the 1960s and ‘70s, it could be argued, “they went away … eventually. Let’s just wait them out again this time.”

WRONG ANSWER

The core elements of the movement to destroy America back then never really went away, they just went underground. The end of the Vietnam War took it off the table as the prime reason to riot, pillage and plunder — to burn America down.



Additionally, strides were made on civil rights, the other front in the domestic war ongoing in the ‘60s and ‘70s. Progress began on righting decades of national wrongs. As a result, riot, pillage and plunder took a holiday; even hard core radicals could no longer get away with late-night Molotov cocktail socials.



Having been dumped into the middle of the anarchy when I returned from Vietnam in 1969, I came face-to-face with the anti-America revolutionaries far too frequently. Along the way, I was able to identify five distinct components.



Appallingly, the same anti-America factions bent on destroying the nation are synergizing again:

socialist-loving “intellectuals;” screw-the-public profiteers; mass media manipulators; antimilitary/antiauthority zealots; and sanctimonious amoral moralists.



My fear is they could succeed this time. Aided by the global pandemic that destroyed a booming U.S. economy, their guy got the most votes Nov. 3rd. People are questioning how many were legitimate ballots, but he got the most. As a result, the anarchists will be empowered significantly going forward. They got him elected … presumably.



Freedom-loving Americans need to grasp what they’re up against. Freedom may be fleeting if something isn’t done — SOON!