Are US Politicians Ushering us into The Day of the Lord?

Yesterday, the intrepid and extraordinary Mike Lindell laid out the PROOF that the 2020 election was stolen from President Trump and other Republicans running for office. It was explosive in its findings and laid out the exact numbers stolen from Trump which were transferred to Biden & Company meticulously and listed the exact numbers, when the thefts occurred and who stole them…down to the individual IP addresses that did so. 60% of them came from China. The evidence is both overwhelming and with any honesty that may be left…irrefutable. Thus far, however, the media are ignoring the findings and politicians seem to be refusing to even comment on them. In other words, the Luciferian influence is so huge in this once-great country that these individuals would rather see our country—and us—destroyed instead of facing the truth and correcting this debacle. Many of our elected politicians are, instead, working hard to cover it up with a “nothing to see here” response…while quickly heading for any available exit.

These overt acts by the anti-USA-as-founded politicos in favor of the Deep State swamp politicians on both sides of the aisle are leading us into our country’s final phase of existence. They are more afraid of men than they are of God. This will not end well for them…and for we who are still stuck here. Despite history—even our recent history of the September 9-11 attacks—those in power seem to have conveniently forgotten it, in the hopes that “if we ignore this it will go away.” It will not! Humans, yet again, appear to have no knowledge of—or choose to ignore—the power of the Lord of Hosts and His armies are fierce. The people continue to defy Him…as Israel did long ago. This time, however, it will be the Return of the King; which now seems to be imminent. But, prior to His return, we will have to experience the Day of the Lord.



“Behold, the day of the Lord comes, cruel, with wrath and fierce anger, to make the land a desolation and to destroy its sinners from it”--Isaiah 13:9



“Blow a trumpet in Zion; sound an alarm on my holy mountain! Let all the inhabitants of the land tremble, for the day of the Lord is coming; it is near”—Joel 2:1



“For the Lord of hosts has a day against all that is proud and lofty, against all that is lifted up—and it shall be brought low”—Isaiah 2:12



Only a few good men and women seem to be fighting for the freedom of spirit that only the Lord God provides. The others are allowing criminal and evil edicts to be enacted and they’re bringing it on themselves. Are they now selling out our country for a few silver shekels?

This is the most serious and dangerous time since the inception of our country. Soon—if we don’t take action—it will be a tyrannical government which we-the-people cannot resist. Are you afraid of the death of your body if you fight these Marxist hordes? Did you really think these bodies last forever?

“Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord, my soul I will praise the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live. Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save. When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing. Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob, whose hope is in the Lord their God”—Psalm 146: 1-5

