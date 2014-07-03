Are We the People Fighting Political Ideologues, Corrupt Crooks, Meanspirited Idiots, or all the Abo

I used to believe that constitutional conservatives are fighting an ideological battle against political opponents—but I’m not so sure anymore. It appears increasingly obvious to me that we are in fact engaged in a battle with power-hungry, ruthless, greedy, ill-informed opportunistic morons (sometimes bright morons, but morons nonetheless)—treasonous, self-righteous, scum-sucking bottom dwellers whose pretentions to moral authority make me want to puke.

A nation can survive its fools…but it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly…[but] the traitor appears not a traitor…he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist.— Cicero (106 BC - 43 BC)

They wrap their corruption up in fine sounding slogans and rationalizations but strip away the verbal razzmatazz and you are left with naked ugly ambition and greed. Nothing more, nothing less. Call it Marxism, call it communism, call it fascism, call it globalism, call it what you will—it all comes down to a power grab by a narcissistic elite bent on ruling We the People using whatever means it takes. And they have no interest at all in playing by the rules.

Hillary Clinton is guilty as sin, and we the people have been hep to the corruption and coverup for years. And who is this mysterious former POTUS who goes by the nom de plume Barack Hussein Obama? He could be anyone, he could be from anywhere. I am so sick of the abuse heaped on those of us who know we are being lied to and yet are constantly told to shut up and not be conspiratorial.

Well f—k them, and f—k their corrupt lying media sycophants. They disgust me…as they should anyone with decency, honor, and integrity. I have been studying the political left for some years now, and what I see is a collection of whiny losers—sociopathic professional victims who lie, cheat, and squirm their way into positions of power where they loudly proclaim their moral superiority for all to hear. Again, f—k them, I’m so tired of their odious, dishonest, self-righteous bloviating that I could scream. They lie constantly, and then lie about their lying, and then pout and act shocked when you call them on their c—p.

They celebrate and promote international thugs and asinine government policies with proven track records of ineptitude, failure, and murder. Where will the next “killing fields” be? Do these idiots not know how to read? Have they not glanced through “The Black Book of Communism” (published through Harvard University Press no less)? Such ignorance! And they pat each other on the back, give each other “prestigious awards,” and remain ignorant buffoons (dangerous buffoons) trapped within their hothouse echo-chamber of blather and bombast.

They actively seek to harm and diminish America at every turn. It’s a win/win situation for them, they can’t lose. If their harebrained schemes somehow work they crow about their supposed genius, and if they fail, well then that hurts America, which is all to the good, right? Think Cloward/Piven and its numerous diabolical offshoots.

I call bulls—t on all of it, and say it is well past time that we the people stopped treating these duplicitous, traitorous crooks with anything approaching respect, and started acting toward these professional parasites with the disdain and disgust that they so richly deserve. The corruption in DC is so deep-seated, so pervasive, and so accepted as the norm, that grand juries, trials, and prison time is what’s needed, not more hail-fellow-well-met collegial claptrap. America is still very much teetering on the brink, and this is no time for half measures. Time to turn up the heat on all burners.