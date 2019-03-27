Border in Extreme Crisis: SHUT IT DOWN!

By Sher Zieve —— Bio and Archives--March 29, 2019
We have almost reached the point of no return for our country. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan delivered the following urgent plea this week: “On Monday and Tuesday, CBP started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of this morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000…13,000 is unprecedented!” The USBP is overwhelmed—which appears to be just what the leaders of this ongoing invasion planned—while Congress sits back and still refuses to do anything to stop it! Mexico has given us nothing but lip service and has allowed the invasion towards the US borders to continue without lifting a finger. And, have no doubts folks…this IS an invasion.
These continual bands of illegal “migrants” have been continually crossing our Southern border for decades. Beginning in 2006 and for over a decade, I provided information from and interviews with former US Border Patrol Supervisor David Stoddard, who—for 27 years—was in charge of Calexico, California, Vermont, Yuma, Tucson Sector Headquarters, Naco, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico. The problems we had then were severe. However, now they have reached the red-alert crisis stage. If we don’t stop it now—immediately—the country will be gone due to the overwhelming of the US system by illegals…one of the Cloward-Piven ‘strategies’.
El Paso has become the new ground zero in this ongoing war against Invasion USA. The city has been overrun with many thousands of illegal aliens and received 1,000 of them this last Monday, alone.
We in the USA used to experience the ongoing illegal entries of Mexican citizens. Then, after 9/11, we began to receive illegals not only from Mexico but. Muslims from the Middle East who came to Mexico and entered though our porous border. In 2014, Breitbart wrote:
“Human Events reported in 2010 that Iranian currency and prayer rugs were regularly found near the southern border. A November 2012 House Committee on Homeland Security report from the Oversight Sub-Committee that stated: U.S. Government officials who are directly responsible for our national security continue to affirm the vulnerability. In August 2007 former Director of National Intelligence Mike McConnell stated that not only have terrorists used the Southwest border to enter the United States but that they will inevitably continue to do so as long as it is an available possibility.
“In a July 2012 hearing before the full U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano confirmed that terrorists have crossed the Southwest border with the intent to harm the American people. Additionally, the U.S. Border Patrol regularly apprehends aliens from the 35 “special interest countries” designated by our intelligence community as countries that could export individuals that could bring harm to our country in the way of terrorism.” From Fiscal Years 2006 to 2011, there were 1,918 apprehensions of these special interest aliens at our Southwest border.”
Now, Central America has begun the process of emptying their countries of the poor and criminal elements and sending them to the USA via Mexico. And, Mexico has—thus far—willingly helped them. One of the groups helping the “migrants” gain illegal entry into the US is Pueblo Sin Fronteras…a far left Communist anti-USA group funded by (guess who) our enemy and-still-a-treasonous-US-citizen George Soros!
As of 2 days ago, what is being called the “Mother of All Caravans” is about to begin its trek to invade the USA and stop any and all attempts of our countrymen to protect our border.
Via inaction, we are on our way towards increasing destruction leading to total devastation. We cannot handle any more of these illegals demanding entry into our country and providing these interlopers with cradle-to-grave care. This IS an invasion which requires action from our military. This truly is a war and thus far, the USA leadership seem to be willingly declaring defeat. This must end.
Please Mr. President, there isn’t much time left. SHUT DOWN THE BORDER!!!
“From one man he made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands”—Acts 17:26
