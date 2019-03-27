Border in Extreme Crisis: SHUT IT DOWN!

We have almost reached the point of no return for our country. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan delivered the following urgent plea this week: “On Monday and Tuesday, CBP started the day with over 12,000 migrants in our custody. As of this morning, that number was 13,400. A high number for us is 4,000. A crisis level is 6,000…13,000 is unprecedented!” The USBP is overwhelmed—which appears to be just what the leaders of this ongoing invasion planned—while Congress sits back and still refuses to do anything to stop it! Mexico has given us nothing but lip service and has allowed the invasion towards the US borders to continue without lifting a finger. And, have no doubts folks…this IS an invasion.

These continual bands of illegal “migrants” have been continually crossing our Southern border for decades. Beginning in 2006 and for over a decade, I provided information from and interviews with former US Border Patrol Supervisor David Stoddard, who—for 27 years—was in charge of Calexico, California, Vermont, Yuma, Tucson Sector Headquarters, Naco, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico. The problems we had then were severe. However, now they have reached the red-alert crisis stage. If we don’t stop it now—immediately—the country will be gone due to the overwhelming of the US system by illegals…one of the Cloward-Piven ‘strategies’.

El Paso has become the new ground zero in this ongoing war against Invasion USA. The city has been overrun with many thousands of illegal aliens and received 1,000 of them this last Monday, alone.

We in the USA used to experience the ongoing illegal entries of Mexican citizens. Then, after 9/11, we began to receive illegals not only from Mexico but. Muslims from the Middle East who came to Mexico and entered though our porous border. In 2014, Breitbart wrote: