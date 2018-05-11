Prayers for our President Donald J. Trump. Prayers for Rico Rudi. Amen

Broken System! Beyond Repair?



Allow me to confide in you when the above ‘Broken…’ title was chosen, it had the same exclamation point after each phrase, where the question mark-of-hope was a late entry, a very late and tentative entry, indeed. As most know, these are extremely dangerous times we are living in today in America, where it will take but one of a multitude of extremely volatile circumstances to bring this country to the edge of war at any moment between now and our mid-term elections in November.

The United States of America is a Constitutional Republic, (or so it says in Article 4, Section 4), a representative government which requires the full consent of the governed. And, that our organizing principles are guided by the rule of law, with equal justice for all. But, in light of recent events in Washington, DC, we now know that a large percent of our elected officials on Capitol Hill live within a totally corrupt, and broken system, where the consent of the governed is of little or no concern. They are the makers of law, with no need to abide by them, or so they tell themselves. Although, many of our representatives live in fear or out of self-survival-instincts, that if this outsider Donald Trump is not removed from office, one day those rules of law might actually be used against them. And, it is out of this fear they despise Donald Trump. Our Constitutional government has been overthrown, and only a fool could continue to believe otherwise. Please go back to the presidential campaigns of 2015-2016 to better understand the massive amounts of money, corruption, and coordinated effort that went into their original insurance policy, to make sure that Donald Trump was never elected POTUS, in the first place. Think for a moment of the phenomenal numbers of people, contributors that were needed to make their plan work. They brought together all too willing Hollywood celebrities, the entertainment industry, including the late-night ones who used to be comedians. Meanwhile nearly the entire mainstream media shilled for Hillary Clinton, many mega corporations sent their support, international banks poured millions into her campaign. Many of the big unions supported her; social media had a bias tilt in driving traffic to her; the senior management of the FBI, DOJ, CIA, EPA, IRS, State Department and many other agencies conspired to help her win. It’s alleged that she laundered money from the Clinton Foundation through the DNC; that the DNC rigged the primaries for her. Remember the impossible odds of 16 out of 16 coin flips landing in her favour,? A countless number of #NeverTrumpers supported her; all other living presidents supported her. Debates were rigged for her; Obama’s 30,000 member Organizing For America campaigned in every state for her. (Did they also rig the voting machines and employ massive amounts of voter fraud )(as they had successfully done for Obama?) Virtually all every polls favoured her. She spent in excess of $1.3 billion on her campaign; she threatened the Electoral College. Out of desperation, Obama told illegal aliens that they could vote without fear of penalty. And, in the final hours, out of sheer desperation Hillary was overheard saying, “If that f’n bastard wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses…” But in the end, even though it was Not-Her-Fault, she still lost, Bigly! She lost because of you, the forgotten man, aka: We The People. You and I smiled, we had finally won, cautiously that is, but nonetheless won.

But, unfortunately our caution was real as here we are nearly a year an a half later and the losing Clinton/Obama Cabal have not gone quietly into the night with most of the above contributors and many of their supportive Deep State co-conspirators still in place, their fundamental transformation, which now more than ever, requires the removal of President Donald J. Trump, at all costs, or ‘we hang from nooses’, said she. A coup d’état they say? That’s impossible! This is the United States of America, not some little p/a dictatorship, or a Banana Republic. No! We are the most powerful country in the world. This does not happen to us! Okay, then ask yourself this: After FBI Director Jim Comey was fired (a year ago), what was the stated purpose of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller, if not to use what we now know was a totally fabricated Russian collusion dossier to impeach President Donald Trump? Our broken system of government has allowed the DOJ and FBI to subvert the rule of law, with stonewalling, slow-motion-responses, and redacted documents, with the support of a large percent of our elected officials, and again the above noted contributors, including most importantly the fake news propaganda machine, who all work tirelessly to overthrow our duly elected President! And, it is happening now, right here in front of us all. Their plan is best succinctly stated in the title of Gregg Jarrett’s new book “The Russian Hoax’...The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump”, which we plan to read as soon as it is available in July. But, in the meantime, let us keep in mind that AG Sessions was once a senator, a player within the broken system. When he recused himself from the faux Russian investigation, President Trump should have immediately fired him. But, his calculated move allowed Rod Rosenstein to be the acting AG, to name Robert Mueller as his hand picked Special Counsel without the knowledge or consent of President Trump.

Continued below... Yes, we may be watching some bumpy roads for the SC Mueller investigation as Judge TS Ellis has said that, “We don’t like unfettered power… [to this]... partisan witch hunt” If we actually had a Department of Justice, Robert Mueller’s Special Counsel would be shut down and he would be disbarred; but, unfortunately we don’t. And, until it is shut down, the soft coup, as planned, moves ahead. But, then unexpectedly, came Rudi Giuliani. Let it be known, that Rudi is the reason for my question mark in the title, and the only reason for it. Rudi Giuliani is a prosecutor, not a defense attorney; and, we are praying that he joined the Trump Team because of his prosecutorial experience with bringing down some of the most notorious members of the mob, using well-developed RICO cases against them. RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which provides for extended criminal penalties and civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization, aka: any number of the above contributors to include a large percentage of the US Congress. One closing note to the aforementioned large percent of our totally corrupt elected officials: You are a disgrace to this country, and by your self-serving, corrupt and despicable actions, you have brought grave dishonor to the United States of America. As Donald Trump so often gives both friend and foes nick names (like Crooked Hillary), for the man once known as America’s Mayor, we hereby offer, in prayer that is, that his new nickname will soon be Rico Rudi. Prayers for our President Donald J. Trump. Prayers for Rico Rudi. Amen.

Fredy ‘Brooklyn’ Lowe served proudly in both the Unites States Marine Corps and the New York City Police Department. He and his wife of 49 years, Patricia are even prouder (if that’s possible) of their two grown children and six grandchildren. Out of respect for his country and never taking for granted our freedoms and liberties.

These days Lowe finds himself repeating one of Thomas Pain’s more famous thoughts, “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, so my children (and grandchildren) may have peace.”