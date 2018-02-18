Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

We would be fools indeed to ignore the warning that Western Europe provides and not take our cue from Central/Eastern Europe and draw our lines now, before it is too late

Can Europe Be Saved?

We deep-sixed the Euro-blah-blah…the empty doubletalk. We sent the muzzle back to Brussels [headquarters of the EU] and the leash to the IMF. We understand that the organizations of George Soros are not only nestled in Brussels and Budapest, but in New York at the UN. We understand that they spend a lot of money to force acceptance of migration on a worldwide scale. We can see that Soros is not only in conflict with us, but with the Brits, with President Trump, and with Israel, too. And the topic is everywhere the same: immigration and the acceptance of migrants. But this will not work! We are not alone. And we will fight together to curb and stop Soros’ plan, introduced in Brussels and in the UN, and when we have enough allies—and we can have enough allies—I am sure in the end we will succeed!—Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, February 18, 2018

George Soros keeps going, and going, like some demented globalist Energizer Bunny—to the puzzlement and frustration of many. But if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has his way the Soros juggernaut may soon be thwarted for good, at least in Hungary. I respect Viktor Orban and salute his courage. It takes a brave, honest, and committed patriot to stand up to George Soros and his many minions and multiple billions. It seems only fitting that Soros should finally be seriously challenged in of all places Hungary—the country of his birth. A vast majority of Hungarians, 88 percent of respondents, rejects soft-power politics, where political or economic entities influence the government or the policies of a country through non-governmental organizations…. This opinion is unanimous among Hungarian citizens of all political persuasions. The majority of respondents view political soft power, when funded from abroad, as an infringement of the country’s sovereignty, the survey found. The main reason for Soros’ low popularity is his open support of illegal migration, the survey said. As several other polls also suggest, Hungarians are wary of immigration and the growing threat of terrorism in Europe.—

Budapest (MTI—Hungarian wire service) “Hungarian-born American financier George Soros unpopular in Hungary” “Soft power politics” indeed. Hungary has ample reason to be wary of outside influence. They were occupied by the German Nazis during WW II, and then in turn occupied by Russian communists for several decades (1944-1991). Over 100 thousand people fled Hungary after Russia brutally crushed Hungary’s bid for freedom in 1956—they know about and sympathize with the plight of legitimate refuges—how could they not? But Hungary has had a most unpleasant history with the collectivist ideologies of both fascism and communism, and hence is extremely leery of their modern offspring, globalism. Collectivist ideologies always end up installing a ruling elite to lord it over others, so it follows as night the day that free speech and freedom itself are anathema to collectivist ideologies, and so it is with globalism—the “new and improved” variant of fascism/communism.

Anyone who has done a modicum of due diligence on the topic understands that one of the key elements to the globalist agenda is the destruction of powerful nation-states, i.e. countries. The gullible and naive will tell you that strong countries are an impediment to a global utopia—whereas the Machiavellian, corrupt, and cynical globalist puppet-masters could not care less about any pie-in-the-sky utopias and simply want power and control. In either case strong nation-states stand in their way. That is what we have been witnessing in Western Europe at an ever-accelerating pace—the intentional destruction of strong nation-states. The premeditated demolishing of Western civilization, aided and abetted by globalist politicians and arrogant unelected EU twits, utilizing a corrupt and spineless media to run inference for them by ridiculing and shouting down common sense, patriotism, and dissent. The globalist political con artists and their media flunkies paint the orchestrated invasion of Western Europe as a “human rights” issue. Nonsense. The so called “immigrants” pouring into Western Europe are nothing but pawns used by the globalist puppet-masters to dilute and then destroy Western European nation-states. There is no room for national identity and cultural pride in the globalist Brave New World. And there certainly is no room for Christianity or Judeo/Christian traditions in the globalist scheme of things. There is no room for Jehovah, but there is plenty of room for Allah. The mass invasion of Muslim “immigrants” into Western Europe is nothing more or less than a globalist stalking horse designed to bring Europe’s nation-states to their knees and, not accidently, erase Christianity. We are witness to the end game of a long, long war.





Continued below... Our culture, our identity and our nations, as we know them today—if everything continues [as it is]—will cease to exist; our worst nightmares will come true. The West will fall, while Europe does not even realize it is being invaded. The transformation of the cultural base, the receding of Christian culture within the population, the Islamization of major cities, is moving ahead day by day, and I have to admit I cannot see those political forces that could or would want to—horribile dictu—reverse the processes. —Prime Minister Viktor Orban “Hungarian State of the Nation speech” 2018 Where is France’s modern-day Charles “The Hammer” Martell, who stopped the Muslim invaders in their tracks at “The Battle of Tours” (732 AD)—Marine Le Pen nest ce pas? Where is the modern-day Polish king Jan Sobieski, who stopped a Muslim invasion many years later at the Gates of Vienna in 1683. Viktor Orban?









It may be too late to save Western Europe—I honestly can’t say one way or the other. I look at countries such as Sweden, where the native population is so propagandized, muzzled, and browbeaten, and I see scant hope of their ever returning to the vibrant, free culture that they once were (and not so long ago)—but I see flickers of hope in places such as the Netherlands, where the courageous Geert Wilders continues his heroic stand for freedom and national pride.





Close the door to Islamic intolerance by closing our doors to all immigration from Islamic countries. More and more patriots all over the West are realizing that it is time to draw the line. The Patriot’s Spring is on its way—people want their country back, they want to preserve their freedom and security. —Geert Wilders The United Kingdom has its stalwart patriotic heroes and heroines to be sure—I am especially fond of the inimitable Katie Hopkins. “The voices of the discontented are rising up to reject the globalist agenda of the people who are managing the decline of Europe and letting it fall.”





Continued below... But it is in Central Europe and Eastern Europe that lines have finally, and firmly, been drawn to halt the mass influx of Muslim “immigrants.” They look at what has occurred, and is occurring, in Western Europe and say “No thanks.” The following passage, recounting a recent visit to the Czech Republic by a couple from Norway provides a telling contrast between eastern and western Europe. It’s our first time in Prague, and…after several hours of wandering along the winding streets and across cobbled squares dominated by churches, we came back to our hotel and had a drink at the bar. After two gin and tonics, I saw that K. had tears in his eyes. I looked at him quizzically. He could hardly get the words out. “I’m so angry at my country’s government!” he finally exploded. The country in question being Norway. Norway has leverage in the EU. It pours billions into that rathole. But the Czech Republic is a net beneficiary of EU largesse. Nonetheless, along with Hungary and Poland, it is bravely standing up to EU pressure to join in Western Europe’s self-destruction. In this country of 10.5 million people, only 3500 are Muslims. In Prague, therefore, K. and I are able to experience a poignant reminder of what cities such as Oslo were like—not all that long ago—and what they could still be now, if not for the feckless fools who rule them. —Bruce Bawer “Glimpsing the ‘New Europe’ in Prague What might have been” Despite the globalist media’s ceaseless lies conflating patriotism with fascism, and ridiculing patriots as racist xenophobes, the people are at long last seeing through their verbal chicanery and disregarding their insidious propaganda. The liberals who reject Brexit, or try to discredit Trump, they gave birth to our determination to succeed. They are Frankenstein, and we are their monster, and we are big, and we are bad, and we are coming for them. They are right to be afraid.—Katie Hopkins America is blessed to have a large ocean separating it from the immediate effects of the illness that currently afflicts Europe…but our geographic distance from Europe only delays our catching the sickness, it does not provide a cure. We would be fools indeed to ignore the warning that Western Europe provides and not take our cue from Central/Eastern Europe and draw our lines now, before it is too late. In addition to the Atlantic Ocean, America is blessed to have “the Jedi Master of this game” at our helm—President Donald J. Trump. Can anyone doubt his love of country and commitment to protect America from invasion? The American media is every bit as lame and corrupted as their counterparts in Europe, and it is up to each of us to see through their globalist lies and propaganda—to see and act on the TRUTH before it is too late. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

