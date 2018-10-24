Caravans, Mobs, and Phony Bombs

The Democratic playbook is not playing well in Peoria these days. We the People are hip to the Left’s tactics to an astonishing degree. When we are called racists we yawn, when we are called xenophobes we shrug, and when we are called deplorable virulent dregs of society we turn away in scorn. We collectively say to the Leftist elites “F—k you and the horse you rode in on. Get a life, you frigging parasites.”

Case in point, the recent plethora of fake bomb scares. Perhaps as recently as ten years ago this blatant attempt to gain sympathy for the devil might have worked – now, not so much.

It is commonly accepted among conservatives that the whole scenario is a ham-handed hoax orchestrated by the Left under one of its innumerable guises. The only question at this point appears to be whether the Left had the brains to have it all lead back to some hapless right-wing loser(s), or whether they were inept enough to have it traced directly back to them. Oh, the suspense. Whatever, time will tell.

Recently it seems that whatever foul means the Dems turn their hand to they overplay it. Take the Kavanaugh hearings for example. Democrat theatrical histrionics and semi-coherent mobs didn’t sidetrack Kavanaugh’s confirmation, so the Left turned to incoherent mobs and a Dreyfus Affair-style show trial. Both the mobs and the trial backfired on the Dems big time. More than anything else they served to further wake up and engage We the People. We are well and truly fed up with vicious anti-American Leftist bulls—t.

And the “Caravan”—geeze Louise, what genius came up with that term. I can picture a group of high-level Leftists brainstorming around a table late one night: “What should we call the invasion? “March to Freedom?” Nah, too hokey. How about “The People’s March?” No…sounds too left wingy. I know, we’ll call it a “Caravan!” It’s short, sweet and inoffensive sounding – I mean who doesn’t like a caravan? Sweet…send it out to our media toadies and make sure we are all on the same page.”

Yeah, well this “caravan” wending its way toward America’s southern border sounds suspiciously like a horde of invaders to me…and it seems like every time I turn my head the number of “caravaners” has increased by leaps and bounds, from the hundreds to the thousands just like that. I see no end in sight.

I could, of course, go on at some length about the duplicity, ruthlessness, and arrogance of the Left, but let me suffice it to say that We the People absolutely must not let the Democrats anywhere near the reins of power again. Vote straight Republican on November 6 and send President Trump (and We the People) vital help. State, local, or federal election, it makes no difference, VOTE REPUBLICAN.