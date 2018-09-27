By Charles Wills —— Bio and Archives--September 27, 2018
As Project Veritas’ deep state investigation unfolds, Democrats and their media arms keep our attention focused on the Kavanaugh kangaroo trial in Congress. We get to watch an honest man have his reputation and his life destroyed by unverifiable and questionable accusations that date back to when he was a teenager. It’s reminiscent of the Duke Lacross fiasco, where the accuser played over zealous prosecutors for fools.
Moreover, Ford and her feminist lawyer managed to repeatedly delay the Kavanaugh hearing for a variety of reasons. Christine Ford’s Democrat activist lawyer has played Congress like a fiddle. On top of that, the mainstream media criticized the Senate Judiciary Committee for having men question Ford. According to the feminist media, Republicans on the Judiciary committee shouldn’t question Ford because they are all men.
In response, Republicans, in their infinite wisdom, decided that they would have female staffers question Ford. Can anyone believe that the media successfully played the sexist card on Congress? Well, they did and Congress fell for it, hook line and sinker. The media managed to fool Republicans into recusing themselves from questioning the accuser. Apparently, the media knows how to play Congress too.
Ironically, an op-ed in the New York Times titled “Man Up, Grassley” stated: “Republicans attempt to outsource the questioning of Dr. Blasey is cynical, sexist and cowardly.” Republicans fell right into the liberal media trap. They are sexist for allowing men to question Ford and sexist for suggesting that only female staff members question Ford.
In addition, the accusations against Kavanaugh appear to be a Democrat hatchet job that was cooked up well in advance of the hearing. The supposedly reluctant accuser hired lawyers in advance, and she had supposedly taken a polygraph test. If Ford wanted to remain anonymous, as Frankenstein (DiFi) claimed, why did Ford do all of that in advance? On top of that, Feinstein waited to the last minute to ambush Kavanaugh in order to further delay the confirmation hearing.
It’s my considered opinion, based on the timing of Ford’s accusation and the advance preparations taken, that this is a Democrat hatchet job to destroy a conservative and prevent him from being appointed to the Supreme Court. There’s absolutely no way to prove the accusations over 35 years after they supposedly took place, and Ford’s feminist lawyer knows that. However, it will smear Kavanaugh’s reputation and, if it doesn’t destroy his career, it will certainly delay the hearing.
Finally, what was supposed to be a Supreme Court confirmation hearing has turned into a kangaroo trial and transformed Congress into a Ship of Fools -fools that can be manipulated by activists as well as the media. If Katherine Ann Porter wrote a book about the fiasco going on in Congress, I’m sure she would have called it House of Fools.
<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.
Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching
world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially
textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the
wealth of information hidden in them.<em>