As Project Veritas’ deep state investigation unfolds, Democrats and their media arms keep our attention focused on the Kavanaugh kangaroo trial in Congress. We get to watch an honest man have his reputation and his life destroyed by unverifiable and questionable accusations that date back to when he was a teenager. It’s reminiscent of the Duke Lacross fiasco, where the accuser played over zealous prosecutors for fools.

Moreover, Ford and her feminist lawyer managed to repeatedly delay the Kavanaugh hearing for a variety of reasons. Christine Ford’s Democrat activist lawyer has played Congress like a fiddle. On top of that, the mainstream media criticized the Senate Judiciary Committee for having men question Ford. According to the feminist media, Republicans on the Judiciary committee shouldn’t question Ford because they are all men.

In response, Republicans, in their infinite wisdom, decided that they would have female staffers question Ford. Can anyone believe that the media successfully played the sexist card on Congress? Well, they did and Congress fell for it, hook line and sinker. The media managed to fool Republicans into recusing themselves from questioning the accuser. Apparently, the media knows how to play Congress too.

Ironically, an op-ed in the New York Times titled “Man Up, Grassley” stated: “Republicans attempt to outsource the questioning of Dr. Blasey is cynical, sexist and cowardly.” Republicans fell right into the liberal media trap. They are sexist for allowing men to question Ford and sexist for suggesting that only female staff members question Ford.

In addition, the accusations against Kavanaugh appear to be a Democrat hatchet job that was cooked up well in advance of the hearing. The supposedly reluctant accuser hired lawyers in advance, and she had supposedly taken a polygraph test. If Ford wanted to remain anonymous, as Frankenstein (DiFi) claimed, why did Ford do all of that in advance? On top of that, Feinstein waited to the last minute to ambush Kavanaugh in order to further delay the confirmation hearing.