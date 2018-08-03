CNN is a subversive organization, and their goal is to overthrow our duly elected President

CNN: The Most Hated Name in Fake News



If CNN’s Jim Acosta isn’t attacking the President, he’s attacking the President’s Press Secretary. At the daily press briefing Thursday, Acosta was nipping at Sarah Sanders’ heels like a junk yard Chihuahua; Yap, Yap, Yap! Mrs. Sanders said, CNN and other media are waging personal attacks against President Trump and members of his administration. Mrs. Sanders went on to say that journalists are complaining about the President calling them “the enemy of the people,” but they won’t accept responsibility for leveling attacks against administration officials and the President.



Acosta’s phony accusations, badgering and disrespectful disposition She told Acosta, “It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric, when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country. Repeatedly, repeatedly, the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger.” The confrontation ended when Acosta walked out of the briefing with his panties in a wad. After walking out, Acosta tweeted: “Mrs. Sanders‘ performance was “shameful.” If anything is shameful, it’s Acosta’s phony accusations, badgering and disrespectful disposition. He recently complained, after being heckled at the Trump Rally in Tampa, that Trump supporters have no respect for journalists. After being drowned out by the crowd chanting, CNN sucks, Acosta tweeted: “Just a sample of the sad scene we faced at the Trump rally in Tampa. I’m very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in the conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt. We should not treat our fellow Americans this way. The press is not the enemy.”



Acosta doesn’t seem to be worried about the hostility he whips up daily, and he certainly wasn’t worried about the hostility whipped up by Maxine Waters and others on the Liberal side. Acosta also whines about not getting respect, but he never shows respect. He hasn’t shown respect for the President or his supporters. So why does Acosta expect us to respect him when he doesn’t deserve our respect? He has no credibility.



Evidently, Acosta never learned the lesson that you have toshow respect to get respect. Acosta thinks he can be rude and arrogantly disrespectful to the President, his administration officials and his supporters, and we have to lick his boots because he’s a journalist. A journalist does not have the right to falsely accuse, harass, demean, badger or smear others they disagree with. Maybe Acosta doesn’t know that a true journalist reports facts not phony political propaganda, like he does.



CNN is a subversive organization, and their goal is to overthrow our duly elected President People like Jim Acosta, Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and all the other political propagandists, who rant and rave on the mainstream media, are not journalists. They are false propagandists. In plain language, they are nothing more than manure spreaders of fake news. They incite their uninformed followers to violence by feeding them a steady diet of horse manure, but whine and complain when they are given a dose of their own medicine. Maybe they believe what they are saying, but that just proves how conniving, uninformed and ignorant they really are. CNN may be the most disrespectful and hated fake news, but they are more than just fake news. CNN is a subversive organization, and their goal is to overthrow our duly elected President. They incite and support anger and violence against the President, his administration and his supporters. They are seditious propagandists, and they should be called the enemy of the people because they are. If they weren’t enemies of the people, they would not be relentlessly attacking the President, members of his administration and his supporters relentlessly. They wouldn’t be trying to tear the country apart if they were not enemies of the people.



Finally, my advice to whining, complaining liberals like Acosta is to show some respect for others, start telling the truth, and find some integrity. If they can’t do those things, they should start looking for another job. I know a man who needs an experienced mucker to clean out some horse stalls. Acosta and his comrades throw out so much manure so fast that I’m sure they are a perfect fit for the job. Maybe they missed their true calling.





<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>