Democrat controlled states and the U.S. government are taxing middle class America out of existence

Congestion Taxes, Rain Taxes and Cow Fart Taxes

Recently, North Carolina proposed a bill to force bicycle riders to register their bicycles for an annual fee of $10. And there’s a fine of $25 in addition to the $10 registration fee for every rider the “bicycle police” catch riding an unregistered bike. Democrat controlled governments like the one in NC constantly find new ways to pick their citizens pockets, but North Carolina isn’t the most inventive or outrageous when it comes to finding new ways to fleece and control people. New Jersey just passed a “rain tax”. Don’t laugh, it’s not a joke.

Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said, “the rain-tax bill permits local communities to tax ‘based on the weather,’ and allows unlimited bonding and debt to be placed on the backs of property taxpayers.” In addition, while people are fleeing New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo supports imposing a new “Congestion Tax” in Manhattan. Rather than looking for ways to reduce spending, Democrats in New York and other states are looking for ways to impose new taxes. So far, New York Democrats have proposed raising gasoline taxes, legalizing marijuana and taxing it, and forcing marketplace providers like Amazon and eBay to collect New York sales taxes from 3rd party sellers. Minnesota already has a marketplace sales tax. Moreover, we laugh and make jokes about taxing cow farts. We don’t take it seriously because it’s so moronic and absurd. However, Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez are serious about their imbecilic ideas. Rain taxes and congestion taxes are just as moronic and absurd as cow fart taxes. New Jersey property owners may have been laughing at the idea of a rain tax based on the weather, but they aren’t laughing anymore. Furthermore, some people are laughing at Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats who recently proposed lowering the voting age to 16. So what’s the Democrats motive for wanting to lower the voting age? Teenagers (Bernie supporters) are more impressionable than adults and Democrats know that teenagers are more likely to take their “free everything” bait than well informed working adults. Most teenagers are not taxpayers, and most of them will see the freebies Democrats promise as something they got for nothing. They don’t realize that they will eventually have to pay for it in the form of higher taxes, fewer jobs and a lower standard of living.

Additionally, the socialist Democrats lust for power and wealth has no limits or shame, and socialists never run out of things to regulate, tax or charge fees for. If they can’t find something to raise taxes on or charge a fee for, they just invent new ways to rob people of their hard earned money. And, it doesn’t end with state and local governments. The federal government has also been on a tax and spend spree with no end to taxing and spending in sight. What should trouble all Americans is that we have no say over how our tax money is used. Congress gives billions of tax dollars to foreign countries every year, including the Central American countries that are flooding our country with government dependent aliens. Mexico also helped caravans of illegal aliens from Central America reach our borders, and in 2018, the U.S. government gave Mexico $87,660,000 in foreign aid. According to the Associated Press, in December of 2018, “the United States pledged $5.8 billion in aid and investment for strengthening government and economic development in Central America, and another $4.8 billion in development aid for southern Mexico.” Why should we, the American taxpayer, be forced to support the governments of Mexico and Central America, while our own infrastructure crumbles under our feet? Congress sends billions of our hard earned tax dollars to the same Central American governments that illegal aliens are supposedly fleeing from. Who keeps these oppressive governments in power? The U.S. Congress, that’s who! And they are doing it with our tax dollars. Finally, Democrat controlled states and the U.S. government are taxing middle class America out of existence. On top of that, Congress has ignored the needs of America and used American taxpayers’ hard earned money, without our consent, to build and support foreign governments. Needless to say, socialists have gained control of the reins of the U.S. government, and they are destroying America right before our eyes. If we don’t fight back against everything socialists propose at both the state and federal level, even if their proposals sound moronic to us, we will end up with nothing—not even the USA will be home anymore. We will end up a people without a country.

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>