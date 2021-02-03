Today, COVID-19 is a label that conceals another stark truth: the real “disease” is an assault on national economies and every human who works for a living, through lockdowns

COVID, a disease in name only

The official definition of a “COVID-19 case” is so broad, it allows pretty much anything through the door. A COUGH, or CHILLS AND FEVER, for example. Either of these is sufficient for a diagnosis of COVID. The requirement of a positive PCR test for the virus—-even that isn’t absolutely necessary. Besides which—-as I’ve been demonstrating in many articles—-the PCR is riddled with irreparable flaws, leading to millions of false-positives.

Perfect recipe for a false pandemic (To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed) On top of all this, as I’ve been writing (with details), the very existence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is unproven. So there is a perfect recipe for a false pandemic. A person who, in 2018, would be diagnosed with the flu turns into a person who, in 2020, is diagnosed with COVID-19. Ordinary pneumonia suddenly turns into COVID pneumonia. All sorts of other lung infections are now COVID. “I have a cold, Doctor.” “No, it’s COVID.” “It’s a sniffle.” “A COVID sniffle.” STAR ATHLETE: “Thanks to all my fans who supported me through this time. After my COVID diagnosis, I was really sick for three days. I mean, it was really bad. I could hardly get out of bed.” SPORTS REPORTER: (who will be fired five minutes after submitting this interview to his editor): Have you ever had a bad case of the flu, Charlie?” STAR ATHLETE: “Well, sure. Back in 2015, I was really sick for three days. I mean, it was really bad. I could hardly get out of bed.” SPORTS REPORTER: “That’s called a clue, pal. Think it through.” STAR ATHLETE: What? Oh…you mean…?”

An assault on national economies and every human who works for a living, through lockdowns The disease labeling and relabeling game has been going on since the dawn of priest classes. Modern medicine has refined it somewhat, but it’s still a quite obvious con. I first encountered the modern version in 1987. In Central Africa, there was “wasting disease.” Then it was called “Slim disease.” And finally, AIDS. Actually, it was a relabeling of protein-calorie malnutrition, hunger, and starvation. But the truth was too stark. It implicated local dictators and predatory transnational agriculture corporations who specialized in stealing good farmland from the people. Today, COVID-19 is a label that conceals another stark truth: the real “disease” is an assault on national economies and every human who works for a living, through lockdowns. (The link to this article posted on my blog is here—with sources.)

