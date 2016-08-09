After the July 22, 2018 Danforth attack the media and police utterly betrayed themselves by conspiring to suppress the Islamic terrorist link.

Did we just dodge 9/11 2.0?



On July 22, 2018 Faisal Hussein, a Canadian-born 29-year-old male of Pakistani heritage and Muslim faith, opened fire with a handgun on citizens along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, killing two and wounding 13. After an exchange of gunfire with police Faisal Hussein turned his gun on himself. Faisal was known to police. He had posted favourable comments on jihadi websites and had recently visited Afghanistan. Related: Was The Danforth Shooter a Member of a Toronto-based Radical Islamic Terrorist Cell?

Cache of weapons, including 31 identical high-end handguns, and 42 kilograms of carfentanil In mid-2017 Faisal’s brother, Farad Hussain, suffered an overdose. He has been in a coma ever since. In September 2017 firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at a house on Liatris Drive, in Pickering, Ontario (40 kilometres east of Toronto). Inside the house they found a cache of weapons, including 31 identical high-end handguns, and 42 kilograms of carfentanil. It was the largest carfentanil find in North America; if not the world. This house was Farad Hussain’s home at the time of his overdose. The media misrepresent the 42 kilos of carfentanil as a major narcotics stash. Actually, it was a massive chemical weapons stockpile. A 2016 AP article titled: Chemical weapon for sale: China’s unregulated narcotic, stresses that: “Before being discovered by drug dealers, carfentanil and substances like it were viewed as chemical weapons.” The article quotes Andrew Webber, Assistant Secretary of Defence for Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defence from 2009 to 2014. Asked about carfentanil, Webber states bluntly: “It’s a weapon.” Carfentanil was developed in the 1970s as an emergency tranquilizer for large animals, however:

Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than its weaker cousin fentanyl which is 50 times stronger than heroin “Governments quickly targeted it as a chemical weapon.” Carfentanil is 100 times stronger than its weaker cousin fentanyl which is 50 times stronger than heroin. By weight and volume carfentanil is as deadly as traditional military-grade nerve agents. This information is confirmed in a Guardian article titled: Dose as small as a grain of sand can kill you: alarm after Canada carfentanil bust; which came out on November 12, 2017 in response to the carfentanil find at Farad Hussein’s home. The article points out: “Carfentanil has been studied as a chemical weapon by US, China and Israel.” For an expert witness The Guardian summoned Brian Escamilla, a forensic chemist who has trained US DEA agents for over a decade. Asked about carfentanil, Escamilla responded. “I don’t view it as a narcotic, I view it as a toxin and a potential WMD… And I think a lot of agencies are now looking at it from that perspective too.” In 2002 carfentanil was used by Russian authorities to end a hostage-taking incident in a Moscow theatre. Between 100 and 200 hostages died after inhaling a carfentanil mist the authorities had surreptitiously pumped inside that spacious auditorium. The second largest carfentanil seizure on record occurred in British Columbia in 2016. Teams in full hazmat gear were called in to remove 1 kilogram from a shipping container. The arithmetic in the reportage regarding both this 2016 BC bust and the 2017 bust at the Danforth shooter’s brothers’ home is wonky; especially as regards the latter. Regarding the former we are alternatively told that 1 kilogram of carfentanil could yield up to 50 million LETHAL doses; or up to 50 million STREET doses – two very different quanta.

Continued below... Forty-two kilos of carfentanil is more dope than they could deal out in forty-two centuries Regarding the bust at Farad Hussain’s home we are told that 42 kilograms of carfentanil yields 420,000 STREET doses. (Intriguingly, the primary source document for all reportage on this bust is a press release from the Durham Region Police Department – since removed.) The precise lethal dosage of carfentanil is unknown and controversial. Estimates are as low as 20 micrograms; or 20 one millionths of a gram, which explains the 50 million figure. Other estimates are much higher. A veterinarian accidently splashed about one thousandth of a gram in his eye and survived; albeit with emergency medical assistance. In either case, the 420,000 street dose estimate is absurd. On the street heroin is often sold in “points” or 0.1 of a gram. Forty-two kilograms divides into 420,000 “points.” Carfentanil, however, is 5,000 times stronger than heroin. One point of carfentanil would slay a raging elephant. Packaged in marketable, “recreational” units 42 kilograms of carfentanil would yield BILLIONS of doses. The Hussains are alleged to have been involved in a neighborhood (Thorncliffe Park) gang. Forty-two kilos of carfentanil is more dope than they could deal out in forty-two centuries. Your local Safeway does not keep billions of cans of soup on the shelf. This volume of carfentanil exceeds by many magnitudes what even a major international mafia would keep in stock. Also note: carfentanil is a rarely used, rarely seized, drug in Canada. The chemical is simply far too dangerous to traffic and sell. Farad probably “overdosed” off the ambient vapours in the house.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

William Walter Kay, Ecofascism.com