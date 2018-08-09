Don’t write off the Blue Wave

El Diablo brims with pride at his accomplishments as the head of the Democrat Party, and he appreciates the help he gets from his children in the mainstream media.

Well, Democrats have been busy digging up new voters and silencing anyone who disagrees with their false and misleading propaganda. Their leader, Salazaar el Diablo, assigned the task of gathering new Democrat voters to his minions across the country, and they have been busy digging up voters from across the land. So far, el Diablo’s crew gained thousands of new Democrat voters from places like Shady Grove, Double-cross Creek and Sleepy Hollow. And, according to insider sources, they have only scratched the surface. El Diablo has ordered his crew to dig even deeper in the coming weeks to uncover more Democrat voters.



Moreover, as we approach November, the number of newly registered Democrat voters, when added to the ones already dug up, could produce the blue wave Democrats are hoping for. So far, el Diablo managed to dig up 170 registered voters, over the age of 116, in one Ohio precinct, and he has ordered his minions to add thousands more all over the country before the mid-terms. El Diablo brims with pride at his accomplishments as the head of the Democrat Party, and he appreciates the help he gets from his children in the mainstream media. Together, they are a force, albeit a dark one, to be reckoned with.



In addition, Democrats assigned the task of silencing any and all opposition to the Princes of Darkness. They were formerly known as the Knights of Darkness. Although the Princes lust for wealth and power, they pride themselves on their ability to control sources and content in the media and censor free speech across the Internet. The Princes are cheered on by their media minions who believe anyone who disagrees with them has no right to free speech.



Furthermore, el Diablo’s media minions hide their true character and nature under their dominos. A domino is a long hooded cloak worn with a half mask at masquerade parties. That’s exactly what the clowns in the mainstream media do. They masquerade under the cloak of news and hide behind the mask of journalism, and like Walter Cronkite, they are glad to sit at the right hand of Satan. They are el Diablo’s servants, and their job is to tell anything but the truth. Like el Diablo, they promote falsehood, confusion, and hatred. El Diablo, that old devil, should be proud of his children. They are just as evil as he is.