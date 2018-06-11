A dedication to irrationality grows more difficult to renounce with each reiteration of unreason, for the deluded must increasingly face the shame not only of his folly but the misery it begets. As the tally grows, the likelihood of self-correction diminishes; and the committed one-worlder, now chained to his oars, must insulate himself against both reality and countervailing opinion. He does so handily by demonizing those trying to restore him to sanity.— Melanie Phillips “The World Turned Upside Down: The Global Battle Over God, Truth, and Power”

On one side you have the likes of Robert “Raging Bulls—t” De Niro, and his anti-American liberal sycophants wildly applauding De Niro’s most recent vulgar and infantile hissy fit aimed at President Trump. On the other side you have We the People, who increasingly allow such petulant pouting to go in one ear and out the other as we applaud the efforts of the best president America has seen since…well, forever it seems.

The media continues to preach its nonstop anti-Trump propaganda to an ever-shrinking choir, while the Democratic Party seems hellbent on throwing itself headfirst into absurdity and irrelevance.

As Melanie Phillips so insightfully points out, the globalist’s arrogance and ideological blinders leave them largely incapable of seeing anything outside their myopic tunnel-visioned delusions. They are lost in a self-made house of mirrors, reflecting back at themselves, through transference and projection, their own unlovely images—which they disassociate from and demonize as “Them.” To paraphrase Walt Kelly, they have met the enemy and he is them.

Their vision for America’s future has been reduced to “Resist!” and doubling down on dumb. They are no doubt extremely disappointed by President Trump’s historic and wildly successful meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. We the People on the other hand are elated. Congratulations, President Trump—thank you!