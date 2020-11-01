American people are dumb and hedonistic enough to vote for a Biden-Harris ticket, and by the way, the establishment doesn't believe it either. That's why they came up with the mail-in vote scam and extended the vote count beyond election day

Election Rigging: The Votescam Chronicles

﻿After working with computers for 45 years, I know that computerized elections can be easily rigged, and that worries me because big tech and the media are both controlled by American hating socialists. Besides that, the media, big tech and government officials lie to us every day, and that proves they will do anything to advance their socialist agenda. Moreover, I’m not alone in my thinking because there’s lots of technically savvy people who share my concerns. Some of them have written about it in detail, but their works have been censored by publishers and the media. The Forbidden Bookshelf republished some of their works and made them available in both printed and electronic forms. One of the best books on the subject is titled, “Votescam: The Stealing of America by Kenneth and James Collier.”

Votescam exposes how our votes are stolen through electronic theft. Votescam exposes how our votes are stolen through electronic theft. It outlines how computers can be programmed to produce a predetermined outcome and electronics can also be rigged to produce the desired results. For example, when Obama was elected the first time, many people reported that certain electronic terminals at voting places reverted back to a straight Democrat ticket, after the voter selected a straight Republican ticket. Furthermore, Votescam exposes how federal bureaucrats, the socialist media, political party leaders, and intelligence agencies collaborate to steal our votes. They decide who counts the votes and how votes are counted and presented through the secretive News Election Service. That means the establishment media actually controls the counting of votes and dissemination of the results. As Stalin once said, “it’s the people counting the votes that determine the outcome of elections.” By the way, if the media believed the 2016 election was rigged for Hillary to win, as they had been predicting for months, that would explain why they were so shocked when she lost. It’s my contention that they failed to account for the votes of rural Americans, people outside of their rigged Democrat states and cities. However, since the 2016 election, Democrats have added to their methods of election rigging to insure that 2016 doesn’t happen again. Besides the methods exposed in Votescam, socialist Democrats have added unverifiable mail in voting, and that’s in addition to ballot harvesting and registering dead people and ineligible foreigners to vote (voter fraud). Democrats have also enhanced their ability to change the results of an election. Some Democrat controlled states have extended the deadline for counting unverifiable mail in ballots by 9 days; that’s after the election is over. If I know Democrats, they have thousands of ballots already prepared to send in late, if needed, to change the outcome of an election.

The Justice system has turned that one blind eye to criminals within the establishment And although the CIA is suppose to operate outside the United States, against foreign governments, they use our tax money to influence our elections through their media puppets and polling organizations. Former Central Intelligence Agency and National Intelligence Agency officials regularly appear on the mainstream media, trashing the President, and that’s proof these agencies are involved in the socialist media scam. Furthermore, the election will not end on November 3rd because Democrats, with help from liberal supreme court judges, have extended the date to accept and count unverifiable mail-in votes. The Justice system has turned that one blind eye to criminals within the establishment, while they keep the other eye on anyone that they consider a threat to the establishment. They use their power to entrap and falsely prosecute anyone who opposes them, as General Michael Flynn can attest to. Finally, I do not believe the American people are dumb and hedonistic enough to vote for a Biden-Harris ticket, and by the way, the establishment doesn’t believe it either. That’s why they came up with the mail-in vote scam and extended the vote count beyond election day. In addition, they are using Covid-19 to scare voters away from polling places by claiming there’s a resurgence of it. Don’t fall for it! If you haven’t voted yet, don’t let the establishment scare or dissuade you from voting for our beloved President. Let’s make them look like fools again so we can laugh at their antics when they learn they failed to rig the election again.

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS