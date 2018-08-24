I wasn’t surprised to learn that Michael Cohen, who said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, snuggled up in Mueller’s lap, and it was no surprise that Omarosa, a supposed friend and supporter, tried to capitalize on her association with the President. When you’re well off, like Donald Trump, you have literally dozens of friends and supporters. However, when the chips are down, and you need friends, it’s usually hard to find one. If you have a friend who will stand by you no matter what, you are blessed because the world is full of fair weather friends, schemers and users.

The fair weather friends vanish when an accuser makes a false accusation against you, but the schemers will spread the accusation, and narcissist users will try to benefit from it. Unfortunately, the President is surrounded by false accusers, fair weather friends, schemers and users. The fake news media, the enemy of the people, facilitate the accusers and the users by promoting their false allegations. They create a false narrative and then use it to smear the President and harass his cabinet. The welfare of the President and the country is of no concern to the media personalities that dominate fake news. They are in it for the money.



Moreover, the fake media keeps people polarized, confused, distracted and fighting with each other. They know it’s easier to hide the truth or put something over on people when they are too busy fighting with each other to notice. The fake news media promotes wars, racial strife, political division, gender division as well as cultural and social division. We can’t believe anything the media’s talking heads say because they are just highly paid actors who sold what little integrity they may have had for the spot light and the root of all evil, money.



However, money isn’t the primary purpose of the fake news media. Their primary purpose is power; power to influence people and power over the political process. They want to control the narrative, influence thought and retain control over the population. And, as we have seen, they squeal like pigs and lash out whenever their power is threatened. They see the President as a threat to their power, and they have been lashing out against the President and his supporters relentlessly. They use opportunists like Stormy Daniels, a porn star, and Omarosa, a fair weather friend, to impugn and smear the President.

Furthermore, the media has also been demonizing Russia and using a Hillary concocted lie to tie the President to Russia. They bombard us daily with allegations of Russian collusion, Russian meddling, Russian lies, Russian propaganda, and Russian interference, without any proof whatsoever. As Russian President Putin said, he didn’t care who won the presidency because he knew that no matter what American politicians promise during their campaigns, they forget their promises once in office.