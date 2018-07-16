False propaganda: The ordures of our time

When did the mainstream media turn into a false propaganda machine? Several days ago, someone asked that question and all I could think to say was, they’ve been fake news as far back as I can remember. The media’s coverage of the Kennedy assassination exposed the fact that they were not being forthright with the American people. They promoted and protected the official lone gunman story by denigrating anyone who asked questions, besmirching anyone who presented conflicting evidence and by ignoring anyone who presented a conflicting account. In fact, the first time I heard the media refer to anyone as a conspiracy theorist was during the media’s coverage of the Kennedy assassination.

Moreover, most of the evidence and eye-witness testimony, that was of any consequence, was withheld from the public. The Zapruder film, that showed the President being shot, was only shown to the media elite. Dan Rather was allowed to see it and report what the film revealed to the public. Rather reported that the President’s head was forced violently forward from the impact of the bullet, thus proving that the shot came from behind; that it came from the School Book Depository. After the film was finally released in 1976, it showed the President’s head being forced violently backward, which contradicted the official story and Rather’s report.



Furthermore, in the aftermath of 9/11, the media used the same tactics they used during the Kennedy assassination to smear and discredit anyone who questioned the official story. Even grieving family members, who lost loved ones that day, were belittled by the media for questioning the official story. Others who questioned the events of 9/11 were called nut cases and conspiracy theorists. So exactly when did the media turn into a false propaganda machine? Can history answer that question?



In 1898, the USS Maine was blown up in Havana harbor and major newspapers of the time, the mainstream media of the day, wrote scathing articles blaming Spain and calling on Americans to support a war with Spain. The media banged the drums of war before any investigation could be conducted. The media coined the war cry, “Remember the Maine: To hell with Spain.” The media’s campaign worked and most Americans, who were previously against going to war, gave in. By the way, when the media misled the public back then, it wasn’t called fake news. It was called yellow journalism.



After the war, a few Congressmen called for an official investigation into the sinking of the Maine, and the same newspapers, that promoted the war, called the Congressmen unpatriotic. The Maine was finally raised in 1911, but a board of inquiry failed to determine what caused the explosion. Admiral Hyman Rickover finally conducted an official investigation in 1976, 78 years later. Rickover determined that the Maine was blown up by an explosion from within the ship’s hull and not by a Spanish mine or torpedo as proclaimed by the media.

Moreover, President Lincoln, like President Trump, had major problems with the media of his time. Lincoln was scorned, mocked and ridiculed by the media just like President Trump is today. Lincoln even issued an executive order to have reporters and editors, that he called treasonous, arrested and tried for treason. Here is part of Lincoln’s order: