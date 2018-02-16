Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Let's hope the clean-up of these individuals--who have treated us and our country despicably--comes soon for the 'leaders' of our alphabet 'investigative' and 'security' organizations

FBI Continues Satanic Dance with some old and some new players



Over the past several months—with particular emphasis on these last two weeks of the Florida high school shooting—the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has had many of its scurrilous secrets, corruption and lies exposed to the public. The contemptuously blasé behavior patterns of its upper management or “the 7th Floor” have left such an odious stench that its headquarters may need to be completely gutted. The mandate to “if you see something, say something” no longer holds any credibility…whatsoever. It is useless and nonsensical to, virtually, shout from the rafters to our chief investigative group, the FBI, and “law-enforcers” that people are going to be killed if something isn’t immediately affected to prevent it if said law enforcement has no intention of stopping the carnage. The FBI ignored and/or dismissed at least 2 if-not-3 warnings that Cruz was going to ‘shoot up the school’. Cruz had even posted his intentions on youtube where he wrote: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter” five months before the actual shootings. What’s even worse is that this massacre of 17 human beings came directly after multiple still-ongoing Congressional investigations (including disturbing reports about the FBI leadership) and documents that both indicate and substantiate massive corruption within the FBI…itself. This last episode, however, may be the worst of all.

“the Broward County Sheriff’s Department almost appeared to assume a “stand down” position and a total of 4 Deputies refused to enter the killing fields to stop the gunman.”

When nothing else makes sense…choose the obvious. The massacre was allowed to happen. It seems that a nasty and deadly power-play game of Chess was and is at hand…and that we and our children have been selected as the pawns. Despite the fact that police were called for domestic disturbances to the home where Cruz was staying 39 times, the PD authorities did nothing. Despite the fact that there was an active shooter mowing down children and teachers, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department almost appeared to assume a “stand down” position and a total of 4 Deputies refused to enter the killing fields to stop the gunman. No one at the Broward County Sheriff’s department did anything to stop him. Despite the fact that the FBI was contacted at least 2 and possibly 3 times about this extremely disturbed and dangerous individual…no one at the FBI did anything. That’s so far from irrational that it bears close and deep scrutiny. However, in my opinion, the obvious is—again—this slaughter was allowed to happen. This was a warning shot to us all. This time, however, it was not over the bow. This is what desperate individuals in 3rd world countries do when extreme fear sets into the autocrats. They’re saying, in essence, “Don’t mess with us and our plans to run your country the way we want.” I have written multiple columns about the Mueller spurious-if-not-fraudulent investigation for quite awhile and—early on—presented evidence of Mueller’s own questionable and openly criminal behaviors exhibited under the color of law. His ongoing “investigation” of President Trump, which is based upon previously identified and corroborated false evidence, is but his latest endeavor into the realm of making up crimes that are non-existent and using fake information to do so. Mueller has been involved in myriad other questionable if not criminal exercises; not the least of which is his involvement in the Uranium One affair. Mueller—as did Comey—worked to protect Hillary Clinton. See “Mueller and the US “Corruptocracy” below. During Clinton’s “Whitewater” affair, James Comey protected Hillary in almost the exact way as he did when he refused to file charges against her for her “Email-gate” scandal. Excerpt from the piece referenced above: “Then there was Whitewater, which was a fraudulent scheme to bilk huge amounts of money from investors. Incidentally, Hillary’s buddy FBI Director James Comey was around then, too. At that time, he was Deputy Special Council on the Senate Whitewater Committee. And…guess what? He said almost the same things about her behavior then…as he did recently about her cavalier treatment of Top Secret US documents. During the Whitewater scandal, Comey, also, proceeded to refuse to recommend prosecution of Hillary even though she was clearly guilty.” During the Whitewater whitewash, Comey said that she “didn’t have the intent to defraud.” Comey said of Hillary Clinton’s illegal actions surrounding her email matters and those with whom she was communicating: “We could not prove that the people sending the information, either in that case or the other case with the secretary, were acting with any kind of mens rea, with any kind of criminal intent.” Note: “Intent” is not even a consideration, in these areas. Yet, Comey and others have gotten away with this sort of subterfuge and sleight of hand for years…and years…with no one calling them out on it…until the courageous California Congressman and one of our applauded champions Rep. Devin Nunes stepped into the fray. And what a fray it is! Thankfully, Rep. Nunes has decided not to “suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune” but, to “take arms against a sea of troubles and by opposing end them.” Let’s face it, folks, there are only so many ‘slings and arrows’ that a human should have to take before he or she starts aiming them back and firing at the perpetrators of violence.

Sher Zieve is an author and political commentator. Zieve’s op-ed columns are widely carried by multiple internet journals and sites, and she also writes hard news. Her columns have also appeared in The Oregon Herald, Dallas Times, Sacramento Sun, in international news publications, and on multiple university websites. Sher is also a guest on multiple national radio shows.