If America loses its rule of law it loses everything, and folks, America’s rule of law is going down the drain much faster than we realize. Blink and it’ll be gone…probably forever.

Feinstein’s Explosive Hush-Hush Secret Bombshell



“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”— Judge Brett Kavanaugh Tyler Durden “Kavanaugh ‘Categorically And Unequivocally’ Denies Sexual Misconduct Claim; White House Backs” Recently Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein aimed a double-barreled blast at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Her explosive expose reads something like this (I paraphrase):

I sort of like have a “letter” from…well, I can’t tell you, but I can say that they don’t want to talk about it (whatever “it” is, wink-wink), and they refuse to pursue the matter, so I can’t tell you who it is or what it is about (very hush-hush you know). But because this time-sensitive whatever from forty years ago is so, uh, important, I (against the wishes of whoever) sent this, uh, information to the FBI to be like investigated or something. Wow – explosive to say the least. Supporters of Judge Kavanaugh can only hope his nomination will survive such a death blow. Actually, I imagine that the reaction of most people to Feinstein’s charge was “WTF?” That was certainly mine. As in “WTF is she talking about?”

In order to clear things up, perhaps I should quote Feinstein’s actual (un-paraphrased) words: I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.

Clear as mud, right? Pathetic is what it is. She should have been embarrassed to share such toothless drivel with her chauffeur, let alone the American people. Yet the deranged media lap-dogs have treated her vacuous pap as if it were engraved on stone tablets and handed to them by Moses come down from the mountain. Oy vey. What it comes down to is some woman claiming that Judge Kavanaugh, and an accomplice (the “Kavanaugh Gang!”) threatened said fair maiden with a “fate worse than death” during a party back in high school. Oy vey indeed. In any event, We the People know the score, and see through the bulls—t like never before. We must, simply must, get out and vote true conservatives into office this November, so that President Trump can continue to (at an accelerated pace) clean up the swamp, and help make America great again by, for example, putting such stellar constitutional judges as Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court bench. If America loses its rule of law it loses everything, and folks, America’s rule of law is going down the drain much faster than we realize. Blink and it’ll be gone…probably forever.

Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.