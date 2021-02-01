For the People Act will end Democracy in America because it empowers the Democrats to determine the outcome of future elections through voter fraud

For the People Act should be titled For the Democrat Socialists Act

Over the years, I learned that Democrats can’t tell the truth about anything. Even titles of Democrat authored legislation represents a lie. It only requires reading the deceptive title and description to know what any Democrat proposed legislation is about. The purpose of any Democrat legislation is always the opposite of what the title implies and the description says it is. The same rule applies when the legislation is said to be bipartisan. For example, the bipartisan Patriot Act was unpatriotic not to mention unconstitutional. It violated the First, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh, Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments. It took away our right to privacy, due process of law and equal protection under the law. There was nothing patriotic about it. Now House Democrats are pushing legislation that they call “For the People Act of 2021” (HR1).

“For the Democrat Socialists Act” When I began reading the 791 page monstrosity, For the People Act, my first impression of it was good. However, as I continued reading, I realized it was deceptive, a bait and switch bill, as usual. What the bill proposes and what it actually does is two different things. This is what the bill states it intends to accomplish: “To expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.” In reality, the legislation should be renamed “For the Democrat Socialists Act” or even more appropriate, “Ridding America of Honest Elections Forever Act.” If the unconstitutional legislation, HR1, is signed into law, it will end democracy in America because it will ensure that there will never be another honest election again—ever. So what exactly does this legislation do? First, it mandates that every state implement early voting, automatic voter registration, same day registration, online voter registration and no fault mai-in balloting. In effect, it strips the states of the constitutional authority to govern the voting process and regulate voter registration. HR1 also makes it virtually impossible to remove ineligible and dead voters from state voting rolls. Furthermore, automatic voter registration requires states to register individuals, without verification of identity or eligibility, using state databases such as DMV records, tax records, welfare records and health departments records - just to name a few. What it means is that thousands of dead, illegal and ineligible voters will be on voter rolls in every state, and some individuals, who are no longer residents, will be registered to vote and many people will be registered multiple times in various localities in multiple states.

For the People Act grants statehood to the political cesspool known as Washington, DC. In addition, HR1 prohibits states from enforcing voter identification laws by mandating that states allow individuals to vote without legal identification by simply signing a statement claiming that they are who they say they are. It also requires states to count all ballots even if the ballot was cast by an individual not registered in the precinct where the ballot was cast. It also transfers the state’s power to draw congressional districts from state legislatures to independent commissions, whose members are not accountable to the voters of the state. Moreover, HR1 makes it easier to commit fraud because it strips away the state’s power to verify identity citizenship, eligibility or residence of voters. HR1 mandates that states implement “no fault mail in balloting.” In short, HR1 will allow anyone to register to vote in any state without any form of legal identification or proof of residence and to vote by mail without any legal form of identification or proof of residence. For the People Act is simply a prescription for voter fraud! HR1 also reduces the number of Federal Election Commission members from six to five, which will allow the political party that holds 3 seats to control the commission. It also prohibits states from comparing voter registration lists to voter registration lists in other states as well as using the U.S. Postal Service’s change-of-address system to verify the identity and address of individual voters for the purpose of removing ineligible voters. For the People Act grants statehood to the political cesspool known as Washington, DC., and the new campaign finance system funnels taxpayer money into political campaigns. According to the National Review, “The Democrats Election Reform Bill is an unconstitutional, Authoritarian Power Grab. The bill would transform the federal government into the sugar daddy of American politics by dramatically increasing federal funding of campaigns.” In conclusion, HR1 does not reduce the influence of big money in politics, nor does it strengthen ethics rules for public servants. It does not fortify democracy. In fact, it does just the opposite! For the People Act will end Democracy in America because it empowers the Democrats to determine the outcome of future elections through voter fraud. If signed into law, it will end representative democracy in America.

