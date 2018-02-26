General Mattis Stages a Transgender Coup

In another curious development, Trump has issued an executive order banning transgenders in the military but has let Defense Secretary General Jim Mattis engineer a process to keep them in. Who’s the boss?

Conservative activist Eugene Delgaudio tells a story of meeting Donald J. Trump and confronting him about his liberal past. Trump assured Delgaudio he has repudiated his past. But the old Trump was on display on Wednesday, when President Trump embraced Democratic Party gun control measures and insulted Republicans as tools of the NRA. Trump actually endorsed taking guns away from people before judging their fitness to carry a gun. “Take the guns first, go through due process second,” Trump said. His proposal was totalitarian.

With the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham having been honored in the Capitol Rotunda, it’s appropriate to consider something from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association on the matter of homosexuality. The ministry notes that, “From Genesis on, the Bible praises the marriage of a man and a woman, but it speaks only negatively of homosexual behavior whenever it is mentioned.” In fact, it says the Old Testament states, “Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman; that is detestable” (Leviticus 18:22 and 20:13), and the New Testament agrees, listing “homosexual offenders” among a list of people who “will not inherit the kingdom of God” unless they are cleansed through Christ (1 Corinthians 6:9-11).

Of course, some people don’t accept what the Bible has to say on this topic. But the scientific evidence of the health hazards of behavior associated with transgenders and homosexuals cannot be ignored. The Centers for Disease Control notes, “The HIV transmission rate for transgender women is triple that of gay men.” What’s more, the CDC says, “While CDC estimates that four percent of men in the United States are MSM [men who have sex with men] , the rate of new HIV diagnoses among them is more than 44 times that of other men.”

In short, former President Obama’s policy of accepting open homosexuals and transgenders was a dangerous risk to human health and even the blood supply that soldiers on the field of battle may depend on for survival.

In response, President Trump issued a series of Tweets and then a presidential memorandum setting forth the evidence that the pro-transgender policy was implemented without recognizing its negative impact on military effectiveness, lethality, unit cohesion, and military resources. Trump said the United States would not accept transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military.

Billy Graham’s son, the Rev. Franklin Graham, welcomed the decision. In aJuly 26 post on Facebook, Rev. Franklin Graham said, “PresidentDonald J. Trumpmade a bold move today in announcing that the U.S. military will not accept transgender individuals to serve. He’s exactly right. And I’m proud that we have a president who sees and understands the truth.”

Yet, the Center for Military Readiness says Mattis assignedAnthony Kurta, an Obama holdover with a record ofLGBTactivism before and after the Trump Inauguration, to chair the “panel of experts”that produced a report on transgender policies that includes underwear requirements and bathroom assignments. Kurta was a key speaker atthe Pentagon’s gay pride celebrationin June 2017.