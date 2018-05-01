“Great” Britain Imprisons Man for Speaking Out Against Child Rape

Arrested for “breaching the peace” while reporting on a Islamic grooming gang trial? Is this Saudi-Arabia? Has the United Kingdom become a police state? Jail = a death sentence for Tommy Robinson. Come to your senses United Kingdom! #TommyRobinson https://t.co/uEcRNidvHy

English patriot and social activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested and purportedly sentenced to 13 months in prison for attempting to report on an alleged Muslim “grooming gang.” Great Britain (I use the term “great” loosely) has issued a gag order on media, barring them from reporting on Robinson’s plight. Nothing to see here folks, move along.

Roibeard O’Longain “Activist Tommy Robinson has been jailed for 13 months for covering Muslim rape trial”

Robinson has been active for several years exposing the epidemic of Muslim rape gangs targeting non-Muslim England children and has been routinely arrested and jailed by UK police attempting to silence him. Across the UK dozens of Muslim Rape Gangs have been exposed as operating sex trafficking rings targeting non-Muslim girls, some as young as 10, for sexual exploitation, drug peddling and torture. Several deaths have been linked to these gangs.

As I mentioned, if you rely on the British MSM to get your news the chances are slim to none that you are even aware that Tommy Robinson has been arrested, let alone imprisoned (a prison sentence for Tommy may well be tantamount to a death sentence).

Vivian Evans “IT DIDN’T HAPPEN…ON THE JAILING OF TOMMY ROBINSON”

[The] MSM policy of “if we don’t report it, it hasn’t happened” attitude has hit us here in the UK with full force: if you look at today’s MSM, the arrest and jailing of Tommy Robinson yesterday simply didn’t happen.

If #Tommy is put on a regular prison wing he will not survive. This is how the British State cleanses those it would prefer silenced. At least the Russians do it in the open #Skripal #TommyRobinson https://t.co/JedL10SBhx — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 25, 2018

Martin Barillas “Katie Hopkins says fellow activist could be killed while serving sentence: is she right?”

If you to dare speak the truth in Britain these days you are viciously attacked as a knuckle-dragging racist buffoon, as a matter of course. The Powers That Be have a jackboot firmly on the throat of the British people. Truth has become “hate speech” and patriotism is regarded as xenophobic subversion.

Tommy Robinson has warned the USA numerous times that what has happened to once great Britain is inexorably making its way to America. But for the grace of God and Donald J. Trump it would already be here. May God guide, bless, and protect Tommy Robinson. Laus Deo, power to the people!