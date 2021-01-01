By Jim ONeill —— Bio and Archives--January 18, 2021
Negativity, fear, and defeatism helps no one but the enemy.
Hold fast, stay strong.
Like Daniel in the lion’s den, stand firm in faith.
“Walk as children of light,” righteous and courageous.
We the People are God’s warriors, having donned the armor of God we stand.
We stand humble yet fearless before our Creator, and committed to our beloved country.
We are the storm.
Born June 4, 1951 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Served in the U.S. Navy from 1970-1974 in both UDT-21 (Underwater Demolition Team) and SEAL Team Two. Worked as a commercial diver in the waters off of Scotland, India, and the United States. Worked overseas in the Merchant Marines. While attending the University of South Florida as a journalism student in 1998 was presented with the “Carol Burnett/University of Hawaii AEJMC Research in Journalism Ethics Award,” 1st place undergraduate division. (The annual contest was set up by Carol Burnett with money she won from successfully suing a national newspaper for libel). Awarded US Army, US Navy, South African, and Russian jump wings. Graduate of NOLS (National Outdoor Leadership School, 1970). Member of Mensa, China Post #1, and lifetime member of the NRA and UDT/SEAL Association.