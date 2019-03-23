We are being hoodwinked by our own government and their complicit media, who are dividing us into groups for the sole purpose of hating or envying one another

I Hate You!

Could we, the American people, be this foolish? As soon as we allowed our politicians to refer to our nationality by whatever hyphenated European, Asian or African nation our ancestry originated from—American—we unwittingly allowed them the first small step toward losing our national unity. First, through our cultural differences, then race, religion, and now, more so than ever, our political persuasion, to eventually become a conquered state where we find ourselves today. Whatever happened to America’s greatest strength as the world’s melting pot with millions of diverse people working together, sharing their many diverse talents?

Ongoing objective to divide us is at near-fever-pitch, where basic truths have become hate-speech The simplest answer to my rhetorical question above is, not only yes, we can be this foolish. However, as we watch with little to no corrective action plan like barnstorming the comfy little offices of our representatives, we are being hoodwinked by our own government and their complicit media, who are dividing us into groups for the sole purpose of hating or envying one another—most times with our full knowledge and consent of what they are doing, how they are doing it, and most importantly why they are doing it. Which is, as known by all, foolishly allowing them to divide and conquer We The People. Hopefully, we are not too late, but their ongoing objective to divide us is at near-fever-pitch, where basic truths have become hate-speech, where intellectual discourse or debate has been effectively eliminated and replaced by hate, envy and anger, boiling over into violence against one another. A large number of democrats actually believe that it is nearly impossible for a good person to also be a republican. Meanwhile, recent studies have shown that approximately 42 percent of the people in both political parties view the members of the other party as being thoroughly-evil-people. And, to add to the potential brewing of upcoming violence, nearly 20% of democrats and 15% of republicans say—should their party lose the 2020 presidential elections, then violence against the members of the other party would be justified. Preparation is of the essence. When we are divided we are weak. When we are united we are strong. The government fears the potential strength in our numbers. Never lose sight of the fact that they are even more fearful of our guns and our numbers of trained marksmen. It is true that the Second Amendment gave us the right of self-defense, but more so the right to defend against a tyrannical government such as we observe today, crossing the no-return-lines-into- battle. For it was written that, “When the government fears the people, there is liberty, but where the people fear the government there is tyranny.”

Our time as a Constitutional Republic of representative government is all but over Do any of you still question why our forefathers gave our nation the title – “The United States of America” - where our battle cry will forever be USA! USA! USA!? As many of you know in your gut, our time as a Constitutional Republic of representative government is all but over, with what we are told are now just discarded words, printed on old, outdated sheets of paper. We may very well be at the threshold of the very period of time in our nation’s history, where Thomas Jefferson warned that, “...from time to time, the tree of liberty must be refreshed with the blood of patriots and tyrants.” We will let others go deep into the weeds of how three freshman Democratic-Marxist-Representatives came to power, and very much the same way BHO was scripted word-for-word from a Teleprompter, except when we were allowed to ridicule his natural stuttering nonsensical babble. But, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib are one hundred percent the same political puppets, funded, scripted and spewing their anti-American, anti-Capitalism venom, by the same NWO money cabal for the identical purpose of spreading-the-hate. We are told Omar learned to hate as a child, and therefore hated all those who hated her; and so the congressional leaders have said that the retaliation for her hate has been declared acceptable. Got it. You hate me. I hate you. Another example of their never-ending-plans to divide and hate one another can be found in the recent discussions of reparation monies for the descents of slaves. This latest scheme, similar to their global warming fraud, is nothing more than another twist to redistribute wealth, which would in no way heal old wounds, but purposely increase a-victimhood-ideology and widen the divide between blacks and whites.

We seem to have painted ourselves into a “damned-if-we-do-and-damned-if-we-don’t-corner.” As if in a contest for which local municipality can do the most wrong-headed-things, we need only look at the city of Portland, Oregon and how they can be found descending more rapidly from Democrat to Marxist. We are told that more than 50 of the city’s Police Officers recently resigned as the city council began consulting with a Baltimore based Black Lives Matter activist, DeRay McKesson, to strategize over how the next police contract should be written, which, in essence, is identical to asking the fox to design the security system for the hen house. There has never been a more fitting contest-winner for Forrest Gump’s infamous words - “Stupid is what stupid does.” We seem to have painted ourselves into a “damned-if-we-do-and-damned-if-we-don’t-corner.” If Attorney General Barr does indict HRC and BHO, as he should, there will be, for a short period of time, a guaranteed period of civil unrest with the US Military in the streets working to enforce Martial Law in nearly every large metropolitan area to minimize the loss of lives and damage to properties. But, on the other hand, should AG Barr not even indict the FBI’s treasonous Andrew McCabe or any of the major players, President Trump might seriously consider not running again in 2020 where much of his populous base have grown tired of waiting for justice to be served. President Trump’s supporters are fully aware of the potential for civil unrest should any of the top tier criminals be arrested; but also know it is our only way forward. On the other hand, we should not lose sight of the militia groups of American Patriots rising up throughout the country, who in a post election loss, know full well that without President Trump as our Commander-in-Chief, our Constitution will be ripped to shreds. And, with the Marxists in full control come January, 2021, gun confiscation will regrettably become their first order of business. Whether we are looking forward to the inevitable or not, any one of these groups may unwittingly give us our Fort Sumter moment that truly set the fire alight.

There is no more time left for warning you of the potential violence and bloodshed in our near future. Trouble is just over the horizon whether you made plans or not. It may also be too late to begin developing local plans to address your grievances on the steps of your state capitol, or the offices of your representatives. Realizing that it might make you ‘feel’ as if you are doing something by making phone calls or writing letters to your congressman, please know that these actions are a total waste of your time and energy. Also know in your heart that the unchallenged-to-date-corruption of our representatives is the greatest problem we all face as a nation; where on their part, there is little fear of ever being legally charged and convicted. Their inner-most-fear is of you rising up, as local citizen groups become once again the militia, taking up arms against a tyrannical government, which is good reason for them to hate you, especially as a united people, in fear of what We The People might be capable of doing to save and protect our beloved country. So, as we wait for that other shoe to drop, we ask again for your prayers for our President Donald J. Trump. Please Lord keep him safe. And, prayers for our country. Please schedule a time each day to pray, or better yet each hour, to first ask for God’s forgiveness and then for His hand in guiding His ‘one (and only) nation under God’ to our successful rebirth, where you and I will once again stand shoulder-to-shoulder as the United States of America.

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.