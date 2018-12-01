Thank God for this Exceptional Country of ours. And, pray that you (and I) will somehow survive. The line in the sand has been drawn. Pray for our President Donald J. Trump. Pray for our Country.

If You Want Peace, Plan for War!



My goal here is not to scare you but, as a broker of written words, allow me to remove the ‘s’ in scare, and know that I ‘care’ for you and to seriously consider what is posted below and make the necessary preparation. You may want to begin with a prayer. The title as you may recognize is the English translation of the popular Latin phrase: “Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.” But, our greatest fear should be that far too many of our fellow Americans do not appreciate what our ‘desire for peace’ means, based on either their ignorance or apathy, both of which could soon get them killed. Do not allow their unprepared state of panic bring you down with them.

Like a shiver of killer sharks, who are best known for their ability to smell blood in the water from miles away, the new Democratic majority in the House believe the scent of his blood is now everywhere in the air of DC, as they create crisis after crisis getting closer to their only goal of finally terminating the presidency of Donald Trump. And, do not doubt for a second that the complicit Republicans will be right by their side to gleefully force his resignation. But, be it from fear or foolishness, their blind hatred has caused them to irrationally disregard the potential counter-action by millions upon millions of true Americans, like myself, and most of you who are reading this, who will not simply roll over, allowing that to happen. But, the more timely and relevant questions for everyone, not only those who invest much of their time and effort into following the chaotic and extremely volatile state of affairs here in America, it’s time where we all must demand answers to our questions. Today’s Drudge Report headlined the most valid of those question as it relates to one of the greatest political crimes ever committed against a President of the United States: “Now that the Russian Collusion is a proven lie, when do the trials for treason begin?” With the next most obvious question: Do any of you believe that Donald Trump came this far to save America only in the end to fail? Will the ‘Art of the Deal’ maker, with full knowledge of their plans and all his ducks-in-line, make his long awaited move before the opening date of the new Congress, on January 3, 2019? We must all stay keenly observant of the many fronts that are seemingly spinning out of control during the month of December, for if riots and mayhem are to come, each one of us must work to be the calm within the chaos, by prayer and preparation - pray for the best, but plan for the worst.

We should not be stunned by the collective stupidity of many of our fellow Americans. The very fact that the Democrats were able to take back the House with virtually nothing to offer other than their Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and all-consuming hatred of him has been a grave disappointment to all of us. But, consider a few relevant facts: Lying Paul Ryan was instrumental in flipping the house by his purposely lackadaisical leadership and zero support for all GOP House candidates. The 24/7 mainstream media, DNC, with all the Globalist money in the world, were on overdrive during this election season to stop any House Republican from succeeding. Then, throw into the mix their overwhelming voter fraud, with huge amounts of votes by illegals, while their lawyers argue that non-citizen votes should count. Large numbers of dead people miraculously continued to cast their Democratic-only-votes, or the in-your-face-faux recounts as in Broward County Florida. If it makes me a racist to express my candid opinion of Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes, then so be it. But, if then Governor Rick Scott had any intestinal fortitude, she would have been removed from office back in 2016, or more accurately, tried and incarcerated. Either way, she should never have been allowed to repeatedly commit her overt crimes of voter fraud against the American people. Allow me to repeat this again: We are on the precipice of war. We are headed in an extremely dangerous direction that has become nearly impossible to prevent or turn around. If you reside in an inner city neighborhood, consider relocating - even for a temporary period of time. If you stay and foolishly believe that someone is coming to rescue you, unfortunately, you may come to understand the term - dead wrong.

The three major reasons why America finds itself today at the tipping point of war are: our current UN-funded destructive-immigration-invasion; general ignorance of the people caused by our media and educational propaganda, and the loss of our moral fiber that held us together as a family - are all but gone. We the people have thrown away that moral compass and with it our ability to be self-governed. American history regrettably supports my belief that we will soon be active participants in the developing perfect storm which, only after a bloody civil war, brief and contained as it might be, will there be any chance for peace. And, while the demonic Democrats are busy managing the latest crisis of the day, a majority of Republicans can be seen huddling in the corner with their blood-splattered white medical jackets, like a group of morticians speaking kindly and only in whispered tones, as the torn-apart corpse of our laws, security, and freedoms lay beaten on the operating table. They nod in agreement with one another’s exit strategies, eagerly looking to cash in on their brief turn at the helm of power, knowing that the inevitable day of reckoning will soon be at hand. In closing, please know that the warning signals stated herein are, for better or worse, the exclusive, gathered opinions of this author. None of us know for sure what tomorrow will bring as we become skeptical of those warning us to ‘Trust the Plan’. My trust has never wavered, as it is more importantly today, to be exclusively in the hands of Jesus Christ, our savior. Glory to God in the highest and peace in America to people of good will. If Peace is Desired, Prepare for War. Get together with your families, especially over this holiday season, to thank God for this Exceptional Country of ours. And, pray that you (and I) will somehow survive. The line in the sand has been drawn. Pray for our President Donald J. Trump. Pray for our Country.

Amen.

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.