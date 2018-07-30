Obama's transformation of America into a corrupt political cess pool transformed the Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice

Jiffy Jeff Sessions, Rot Rosenstein and the Department of Injustice



After Sen. Jeff Sessions was nominated by President Trump to lead the Department of Justice, Sessions faced a firestorm of Democrat questions and one major demand; that he not interfere in the Democrat’s efforts to overturn the election of President Trump. To everyone’s surprise, Sessions rolled over like a dog, took his treat and turned the Democrat’s plan to frame President Trump over to Rot Rosenstein. In turn, Rotten Rosenstein immediately picked his fellow swamp rat Bob Mueller to pick and lead a band of Democrat political hacks, whose only purpose is to get rid of President Donald Trump.

Amazingly, people on both sides of the political isle still defend Jiffy Jeff Sessions’ ineffective and inadequate leadership. And, although Rosenstein was involved in the Obama administration’s illegal infiltration and spying on the Trump campaign, Sessions refuses to acknowledge that fact, and he still refuses take appropriate actions to end the injustice perpetrated against Donald Trump by corrupt political hacks within a Justice Department that he’s now part of.



Furthermore, an uncompromised and responsible leader would have called Rosenstein out for his involvement in the misuse of the justice system to spy on and impugn Donald Trump during the campaign and would have insisted that Rosenstein recuse himself. Sessions did nothing of the sort. In fact, Jiffy Jeff defends Rosenstein and his band of cut-throats and so do others like Trey Gowdy. It’s difficult to determine which side of Justice Rep. Gowdy stands on because he swings from one side to the other like a pendulum. Gowdy chaired the U.S. House of Representatives’ investigation into the 2012 Benghazi attack, and no justice came out of that investigation that I can recall.



As a matter of fact, Sessions and people like Gowdy, who defend Rosenstein and Mueller, are the reason Rosenstein and Mueller still have a job. On top of that, Sessions and Gowdy say they stand for justice, although both turned a blind eye to the fact that the law was twisted, weaponized and illegally used against Donald Trump for political purposes. Is appointing a special prosecutor, whose sole purpose is to undermine a duly elected President or undo the results of an election, what Sessions and Gowdy consider justice? How could either of them defend the injustice we have seen directed against the President, if they stand for justice?



Moreover, Sessions is just a figurehead because he ceded his authority to Rosenstein before he even took office. Doesn’t that make Rosenstein the defacto Attorney General? As a matter of fact, Jiffy Jeff sits on his head while Rosenstein and Mueller actually run the Department of Injustice, formerly known as the Department of Justice.

In addition, Rosenstein and Mueller drag out rats they planted inside the Trump circle when needed to keep the ruse going. Obviously, Michael Cohen didn’t record conversations he had with Donald Trump without a reason. It’s just common sense to conclude that anyone who records conversations, without the knowledge or consent of the other party involved in the conversation, always has plans to use the conversations at a later date for their own personal gain. What other reason could an attorney have for recording conversations with clients?



In fact, several lawyers have said that recording conversations with clients, without the clients consent or knowledge, then releasing the contents of that conversation to the media, is not only unethical, it’s illegal and doesn’t fall under the “one party consent law” because it’s protected by attorney-client privilege. Therefore, Cohen was obligated to consult with his client, inform the client of the recording, and get the client’s permission to disclose the recording of the conversation. Cohen didn’t do that!



A local attorney said: “Any attorney who discloses conversations with clients, without their client’s consent to do so, should be sued for breach of trust and disbarred from ever practicing law again. Another attorney said the same thing: “Cohen should be sued for breach of trust for releasing the conversation without his client’s permission.” None of the attorneys commented on the question of the tapes validity -whether or not the recording had it been altered or doctored to incriminate or make the President appear to have said something he didn’t say?



In conclusion, I firmly believe we are witnessing the insurance policy that Stzrok mentioned in his text message to Lisa Page: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office—that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected—but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok added: “It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.” The phony Mueller investigation is without a doubt the insurance policy that Stzrok was talking about. Obama’s transformation of America into a corrupt political cess pool transformed the Department of Justice into the Department of Injustice, and the people who continue to defend the injustice directed against the President should be recognized as Obama’s accomplices, whether they are Democrats or Republicans.

<em>Charles Wills is a retired Engineer.

Since retirement, he has devoted much of his free time to reading and researching

world and biblical history. He enjoys reading and collecting old books, especially

textbooks published before the turn of the 20th century, as well as writing about the

wealth of information hidden in them.<em>