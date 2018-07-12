John Brennan, former CIA and CNN & MSNBC talking head: “Donald Trump is a Traitor”

“Donald Trump is a traitor” for meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin - said Obama’s CIA Director whom allegedly converted to Islam as a student in Egypt, and as a adult voted for CPUSA - the Communist Party of the United States that was for decades cooperating, colluding and conspiring to overthrow the government of the United States. They had conspired to advance the interests of Russia only. They were the CPUSA with John Brennan as one of its members, not Donald Trump who was never a member, who committed sedition and treason among others in Barack Obama’s inner circle of friends and associates - including the Clintons .

That Obama crushed each and every avenue to national energy independence, Keystone, Dakota, off-shore drilling, fracking, Anwar, is beside the point. That because America could not compete with Russia selling energy to Europe is beside the point. The point being is, that America is now energy independent. And while America could not compete with anyone under Obama, it is competing with everyone under Trump today. The United States will be selling energy to Europe for the first time in direct competition with Russia. Now go ahead and figure out who was colluding with Russia to Make Russia Greater and America Smaller, Obama or Trump?

That “confidential sources” at the “unnamed” US intel agencies quoted by the media insist that there’s evidence that the Russians hacked the DNC server to help Donald Trump win over Hillary and to date had provided no intel or evidence whatsoever to support that case, is beside the point. The point being that the DNC’s and Hillary’s servers are MIA to date, two years after these unfounded claims were made, and the FBI could never get their hands on these servers to perform forensics to prove any hacking took place. Or provide support that the DNC servers were hacked by Russia, or Honduras, or Australia, or China, or the Congo, or Barack Obama in his hometown in Kenya. The only evidence so far are the unsupported, undocumented, politically-motivated, suspect and specious statements by Obama and Democrat operatives at America’s intel agencies and media who keep making claims of Russian collusion on CNN and MSNBC. Maybe that, is the point.

That impeaching this president is the ONLY point is not beside the point. Impeaching this president for making peace, not war, for succeeding and for not failing the nation, for slicing and dicing the failed Obama presidency and disposing of his mindless legacy, is more important to reverse for the political left than avoiding nuclear war, cooperating with the Russians on anti-terrorism, cooperating on disarming North Korea and leashing in Iran, and keeping shipping lanes open against China’s aggression that impacts not just our allies and ourselves, but Russia’s movements, commerce and its trade.



Puting it another way - there are mutual security interests both nations share. There are mutual opportunities for advancing peace and commerce and good will - one of which is to talk with each other to avoid misunderstandings and war.



One of these opportunities after 9-11 is that neither nation’s leaders want to see minarets rise over our burning cities; neither want to see their soldiers get shot at military bases populated by transgenders with prayer rugs, a chip on their shoulders, and a wish to meet 72 virgins sooner, rather than later.

In fact, the Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit will, to the predictable outrage and chagrin of the political left, go down in history the same way as Ronald Reagan’s Berlin visit has:

A Resounding Success.

It will go down as the summit that made the world a safer and better place.

